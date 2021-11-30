Alia Bhatt, Nora Fatehi dance at star-studded Delhi wedding, Ranveer Singh lives up to ‘entertainer for hire’ tag. Watch

The who’s who of Bollywood attended a wedding party in Delhi on Monday evening. Videos of actors Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon and Nora Fatehi, performing at the party, have been shared online.

Not only did Ranveer Singh dance to popular songs such as Malhari and Aankh Maarey, he also rapped tracks from Gully Boy. Alia performed to songs such as Tamma Tamma Again and Kar Gayi Chull, while Kriti danced to Coca Cola. Nora, meanwhile, performed to some of her biggest hits, like Saki Saki.

Alia and Ranveer are currently filming their upcoming movie, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, in New Delhi. Last week, they were spotted at an AP Dhillon concert, grooving to songs such as Brown Munde. Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani is directed by Karan Johar, and also stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and others.

In the past, Ranveer has said that he has no qualms in performing at weddings for money. In 2019, he jokingly wrote in an Instagram post, “Shaadi Season is here! Entertainer for Hire. Available for events, wedding, budday party, mundan.”

Nora was last seen on screen in Satyameva Jayate 2, starring John Abraham and Divya Khosla Kumar in the lead roles. Nora appeared in the dance number Kusu Kusu, and received a special thanks at the beginning of the film. This is the second wedding Nora has performed at in the last week. A few days ago, videos of her and Varun Dhawan dancing to the song Garmi were shared online.

Kriti, on the other hand, was last seen in Hum Do Hamare Do, which released on Disney+ Hotstar without much fanfare in October. Prior to that, she appeared in a starring role in Mimi, which released on Netflix and JioCinema.