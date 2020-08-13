Alia Bhatt news: Sadak 2 trailer evokes mixed reaction

Alia Bhatt will next be seen in Sadak 2. (Photo: Alia Bhatt/Instagram)

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt is gearing up for her upcoming film Sadak 2, co-starring Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Roy Kapur. The film also marks her first collaboration with her filmmaker father Mahesh Bhatt, who is returning as a director after two decades. His last directorial was the Sanjay Dutt and Manisha Koirala starrer Kartoos. Sadak 2 is a sequel to the 1991 hit romantic thriller Sadak, which also starred Pooja Bhatt and Sadashiv Amrapurkar in the popular character of Maharani, the eunuch madam of a brothel. The makers of Sadak 2 dropped its trailer recently, giving us a hint that the plot is a revenge drama against a godman, and Pooja Bhatt is presumably dead. The godman here is played by Makarand Deshpande, who tries to step into the shoes of Amrapurkar and looks unrecognisable in his new avatar. While Dutt is seen reprising his role as a taxi driver from the original film, Alia and Aditya are lovers who rent his services, until the trio strike a bond against the common enemy. Produced by Vishesh Films, Sadak 2 will premiere on August 28 on Disney Plus Hotstar VIP.

During a recent virtual press conference, Alia spoke about Sadak 2. The actor said, “The journey of Sadak began with three people – Mahesh Bhatt, Pooja Bhatt and Sanjay Dutt. Aditya (Roy Kapur) and I are newbies in this Sadak universe. This film is way more than a film for me because this is homecoming in its true sense. The entire family has got together to make this film and hence the emotions were at a different level all together.” She added, “It’s a continuation and not a recreation of the already existing Sadak. Ravi’s journey goes forward, and he meets two new people. Sadak 2 is the road to love and has different love stories. There’s also a thrill to it because Maharani was a very iconic villain of that time. Even this time, the villain is very different. It’ll be totally unexpected. Also, when I was a kid, I used to be so excited about the songs in my father’s films. I would dream about me featuring in his songs. That came true. Today I can proudly say that I have become a small part of the Bhatt camp’s songs.”

The first poster of Sadak 2 featured a picturesque click of Mount Kailash, without any actors. Speaking on why the team chose to do that, Alia Bhatt shared some words which her father Mahesh Bhatt had written – “When we had the conversation about our first communication, this is what my father said, ‘I want the road, and I want Kailash mountain at the end of the road.’ Kailash has a significance in our film. When I asked him what am I supposed to tell people if they ask me where the film’s characters are, he told me to say this – ‘Mount Kailash, the ageless mountain has the footprints of gods and sages. It is the abode of the god of all gods – Lord Shiva. So do we really need anything else or actors in that sacred space? Since the beginning of time, humanity found its shelter in Kailash. This is the place where all search ends. Sadak 2 is the road to love. The sequel of Sadak will take you on the mother of all love pilgrimages.’”