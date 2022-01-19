Alia Bhatt blossoms like a flower in the new set of photos, Arjun Kapoor says ‘In da Baug!’

Alia Bhatt treated fans to some beautiful pictures of herself on Wednesday. The actor posed with flowers all around her and wrote, “hangies with the sun & this flower”. Alia is wearing a tie-dye top and had a refreshing smile.

Arjun Kapoor was the first to comment. “In da Baug!” Kapoor wrote, hinting at Alia’s whereabouts. Alia’s friend Orhan Awatramani wrote that flowers are “heavens kisses.” Fans also flooded the comment section with praises for Alia. “You look so pretty,” a comment read, while another fan mentioned how Alia’s new photos have “blessed” his Instagram feed. Alia Bhatt also received compliments such as “Beautiful, gorgeous, and prettiest”

Alia’s new post came a couple of days after she flaunted her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor’s photography skills. She shared some portraits of herself from her New Year trip with Ranbir and wrote, “Casually flexing my boyfriend’s photography skills.” Ranbir and Alia rang in the New Year 2022 in Kenya’s Masai Mara. Interestingly, the two are set to share the screen space in Brahmastra. Ranbir and Alia began dating in 2017, during the filming of Ayan Mukerji film. The couple made their relationship official at Sonam Kapoor’s wedding in 2018.

On the work front, Alia has an interesting line-up. Apart from Brahmastra, Alia has SS Rajamouli’s RRR and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi ready for release. She will also be making her debut as a producer with Darlings in which she shares the screen space with Gully Boy fame Vijay Verma and Shefali Shah. The film is co-produced by Shah Rukh Khan. Alia is currently shooting for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, which reunites her with Ranveer Singh. It also stars Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan in pivotal roles.