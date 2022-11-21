scorecardresearch
Monday, Nov 21, 2022

New mom Alia Bhatt is feeling ‘cosy’ in sun-kissed photo, fans ask her to reveal daughter’s name

On Monday, as soon as Alia Bhatt dropped a new photo, inquisitive fans were quick to ask her to reveal her baby's name. Some even requested family photos with them and Ranbir Kapoor.

alia bhattAlia Bhatt shared her new photo on Instagram.

Bollywood star Alia Bhatt delivered her first child, a baby girl on November 6. While the actor has been nursing her child along with husband Ranbir Kapoor, she’s also treating fans to her latest updates. After sharing a photo with her ‘Mama’ coffee mug, the Gangubai Kathiawadi actor shared a new picture of hers on Monday, writing ‘Cosy’ along with a tea cup emoji.

In the picture, Alia is seen wearing a blue and white striped sweater as she basked in the sunlight. With the glow of a new mother visible on her face, the actor looked straight into the camera for the photo. She finished off her look with no-makeup and straight flowy hair.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Alia Bhatt 💛 (@aliaabhatt)

 

While fans dropped love on the comment, many also wondered when the new parents will be revealing details about their child. From asking Alia to reveal her daughter’s name to requests of the baby’s picture, the comment section was flooded with fans’ messages. “What’s the baby’s name? No I don’t mind sounding like a desperate aunty rn,” wrote one user, while another added, “I hope you remember to post pics of your baby and hubby .” Many also called Alia “cute mommy” while a few wrote messages like “you are glowing”, “beautiful” and “waiting for the lion family real photo”.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot in April this year, after dating for four years. The couple had announced the arrival of their daughter via a social media post. Sharing a photo of a lion family, Alia wrote, “And in the best news of our lives, our baby is here, and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love, blessed and obsessed parents, love love love Ranbir and Alia.”

On the work front, Alia will be next seen in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, while Ranbir is filming for Sandeep Ranga’s Animal. He also has a film with Luv Ranjan, opposite Shraddha Kapoor lined up.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 21-11-2022 at 11:11:37 am
