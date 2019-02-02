Alia Bhatt gets her ‘moving home’ designed by Gauri Khan

Alia Bhatt has got for herself a new vanity van and her “new moving home” is designed by interior designer Gauri Khan, Shah Rukh Khan’s wife. Earlier Gauri has added life to the homes of Bollywood celebrities like Sidharth Malhotra, Ranbir Kapoor, Karan Johar and Jacqueline Fernandez with her designs.

Advertising

Alia shared a photo of her vanity van on Instagram. “A glimpse of my new moving home.. @gaurikhan 🦋🌸” she captioned the picture. The other photo had the Gully Boy actor directing her shot with, “When one has to direct ones shot cause one isn’t blessed with long legs 🙄📸🎬,” written along with it.

Gauri also shared Alia’s photos and wrote, “Enjoyed designing your home on wheels @aliaabhatt … Planning a fun shoot… watch this space! 😊 #gaurikhandesigns.”

Alia will be next seen in Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy which also stars Ranveer Singh and Kalki Koechlin in pivotal roles. The film is scheduled to release on February 14.

Advertising

Alia will also be seen in Karan Johar’s production venture Kalank along with Varun Dhawan. She has Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra in the pipeline too. Brahmastra will see her sharing the screen with Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan for the first time ever.