After Gully Boy’s success, Alia Bhatt has multiple releases this year in the form of Kalank and Ranbir Kapoor starrer Brahmastra. However, another project that her fans are excited about is Sadak 2, which marks the actor’s first collaboration with her director and father Mahesh Bhatt. The film will go on floors this year and Alia is as excited as she is nervous about working with her father.

“Right now, I am scared to be directed by my father. He is looking at me every day and saying I am going to get through you. He has an X-ray vision kind of thing,” Alia said in an interview to Deccan Chronicle.

“I have a wall around me every now and then and I let very few people in (cross that wall). My father is waiting to break that wall down. So, I am a little scared but I think it will be fun. We start shooting this year,” she added.

Sadak 2 is a sequel to Bhatt’s 1991 film Sadak. Apart from Alia, the film also features Pooja Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Roy Kapur in pivotal roles.

Meanwhile, Alia has some very interesting projects in her kitty. Apart from Brahmastra, she has also wrapped up Karan Johar’s Kalank, which reunites her with Varun Dhawan for the fourth time. Kalank is an epic period drama that boasts of an ensemble cast including Alia, Varun along with Madhuri Dixit, Sonakshi Sinha, Kunal Kemmu, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjay Dutt in significant parts.