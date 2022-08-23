Alia Bhatt says she’s having ‘the last laugh’ after Gangubai Kathiawadi’s box office success, has message for haters: ‘If you don’t like me, don’t watch me’

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt, daughter of filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt and actor Soni Razdan, has often fielded questions on nepotism. But now, the actor has said that she would prefer her work to do the talking.

Speaking to Mid-Day, Alia said that when she was attacked for being a product of nepotism, she felt bad and thought, “Why is this happening for no reason?”. But then, she decided to let her work speak for itself. She said, “I can’t keep defending myself verbally. And if you don’t like me, don’t watch me. I can’t help it. People have something to say. Hopefully, I will prove to them with my movies that I am actually worth the space I occupy.”

A confident Alia, basking in the success of a much-appreciated performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi (and Netflix’s Darlings) also felt that she has shut down her haters with the movie, and is having the “last laugh,” at least until she “delivers a flop”.

The actor also said that it is not her fault that she was born to parents who work in the film industry. She asked, “How can I control where I am born, bhai?” and also said that if her children would want to be in the acting business, they will have to work hard to prove their calibre.

Alia Bhatt is expecting her first child with husband Ranbir Kapoor. She was last seen in Darlings, in which she played the role of a domestic abuse survivor.