Alia Bhatt: I have realised there is no need to defend nepotistic nature of the industry

Alia Bhatt opens up on nepotism in Bollywood Alia Bhatt opens up on nepotism in Bollywood

Bollywood star Alia Bhatt, who is currently busy shooting for her upcoming supernatural flick Brahmastra, recently got candid about nepotism and how the concept operates in Bollywood.

The actor said that she understands why there has been so much noise about the ‘N’ word, further explaining that it is natural for talented and deserving people to get dejected if they don’t get that one shot that they deserve to make a name for themselves in the industry.

“Of late, I have realised that there is no need to defend the nepotistic nature of the industry because it does exist. The reason why it has become an emotional debate is because those who don’t get a chance, it is difficult for them. If I was on the other side, I would be heartbroken. I may have felt the same way. Yes, it does exist everywhere, but this is the only business where there’s no fixed funda. You need to be at the right place at the right time. For instance, if you want to be a doctor, you study, give your examination and get a job. In the film business, you can do whatever you want, but there has to be that X-factor that people talk about,” Alia told The Times of India.

On the work front, Alia will be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra, along with rumoured boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor and superstar Amitabh Bachchan. The actor has been sharing photos from the sets of the upcoming film on her social media handles. Apart from Brahmastra, the actor will reportedly make a special appearance in the Shah Rukh Khan starrer Zero. She will also be seen sharing screen space with livewire Ranveer Singh in Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd