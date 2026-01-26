Alia Bhatt recalls her nanny’s death; Amitabh Bachchan gets emotional as he listens to Chatori Rajani losing son in accident

Amitabh Bachchan and Alia Bhatt recently attended the Sadak Suraksha Abhiyan 2026 event, a nationwide public awareness campaign aimed at promoting responsible road behaviour across India. During the event, Alia Bhatt spoke about a terrifying and deeply personal experience from her childhood when her nanny was killed in a road accident. In another instance at the same event, influencer Rajani Jain, known as her handle Chatori Rajani, shared her heartbreaking story about losing her son in a similar accident. She lost her son Taran, 16, in a traffic accident in 2025.

Later, Amitabh Bachchan took to his blog to reflect on the emotional moments from the event. He shared Alia’s reaction to recounting her own loss and also spoke about how she became emotional after listening to Rajani’s story.

What Amitabh Bachchan wrote about Chatori Rajani

In his blog, Big B mentioned a lady, who was wearing a yellow saree (Rajani), and spoke about how her son was killed in a road accident and how he could have been saved if he had been taken to the hospital by bystanders on time. He wrote, “Lost her son in a road accident .. no one came to help , and she lost him .. later learnt learnt from Hospital that had he been brought in earlier he could have been saved .. A brave lady to have come on this public platform and share this incident publicly, without any malice, but a plea for future humans to emulate ..”

Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 3 Worldwide Updates: Sunny Deol’s war actioner storms past Rs 150 cr mark globally; to cross Rs 200 mark on Republic Day

Chatori Rajani says her son could have been saved

While speaking about her ordeal and how she lost her teenaged son in a traffic accident, Chatori Rajani recounted that the Good Samaritan who took him to the hospital later told her that he wished he had not listened to the others who advised him against helping her son. He said if he had taken the teenager to hospital earlier, he might have been saved. She requested for more empathy for accident victims and the need for immediate help.

Alia gets emotional listening to Rajani speaking about her son

Sharing how Alia got emotional while listening to the woman’s ordeal, Amitabh Bachchan further wrote, “And if a celebrity sitting next to her, herself a Mother recently of a 3 yr old daughter, when elaborating on the moment, gets emotional and cannot speak any further .. expressed not just the bravery of the Lady in yellow, but that, as per my suggestion, to design a campaign on this unfortunate moment and give the others time to think that tomorrow one could be in a similar situation and to seek that much needed help to save a life.”

ALSO READ| The 50 confirmed contestants full list: Ridhi Dogra, Karan Patel, Urvashi Dholakia, Mr Faisu and others join reality show

Story continues below this ad

Alia Bhatt spoke about her nanny dying in road accident

At the event, Alia Bhatt recalled the emotional incident from her childhood and said, “When I was 12 years old, there was a lady who was very close to me. You can call her my nanny. But she was like a sister to me. Her name was Sharda. We lost her after a very tragic accident on the road. She was going for a temple visit with her partner while her partner was wearing helmet, she was not. They hit her truck and she was pronounced dead on the spot. After that there was this anxiety in the home that this can happen to anyone and anytime. My mother was anxious for me. She warned the driver that she would fire him if he drives without me wearing a seat belt in the backseat. But I wore the seatbelt because somebody was telling me to. Now, after becoming a mother, my perspective has changed. I understood the responsibility of being safe and secure for my child.”