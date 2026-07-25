Alia Bhatt’s mom Soni Razdan on CJP protest: ‘Dharmendra Pradhan’s tenure has seen real work’

As the student protests demanding education reforms continue to gather momentum across the country, more voices from the film industry are coming forward in support of the students. The latest to join the conversation is actor Soni Razdan, who expressing solidarity with the protesters while calling for accountability and fairness in the education system. But, Soni, while expressing her solidarity with the students, also said that Education Minister “Dharmendra Pradhan’s tenure has seen real work,” a statement that many of her followers did not agree with.

In her Instagram post, Razdan urged the authorities to hear the students out. She wrote, “LISTEN TO THEM It is deeply upsetting to see young people on the streets just to ensure their hard work is not wasted. These students have spent months, often years, preparing for exams that shape their future. They are not asking for favours. They are asking for fairness. When that trust breaks, their anger and disappointment cannot be ignored. Whatever our politics, a state is duty bound to listen.”

She followed it up by stressing the need for accountability, writing, “ACCOUNTABILITY MATTERS Listening also means asking hard questions. When problems keep happening – even after assurances that the system has been fixed – students are right to demand accountability. It is about a simple principle: those in charge of our institutions must answer when they fail. Students deserve an exam system they can trust.”

‘Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s tenure has seen real work’

At the same time, Razdan acknowledged the work done by the Union Education Ministry under Dharmendra Pradhan. She wrote, “It is also true that Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s tenure has seen real work – the National Education Policy, focus on vocational and foundational learning, digitalisation, and higher education reforms. That should be recognised.”

In her final slide, the actor appealed for a balanced approach, saying, “We can acknowledge progress and still demand accountability when things go wrong. We can stand with students without turning this into a political fight. Because in the end, this is not about who wins. It is about ensuring our students do not lose.”

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In the caption accompanying her post, Razdan reflected on the significance of the movement, calling it a long journey while urging students to stay the course. She wrote, “The more time passes, the more I realise that this is going to be a long journey. There is so much still to be done.” Praising the students’ resilience, she added, “Our students and our young people have become beacons of hope at a time when so many have felt unheard and let down. Their courage, their persistence and their refusal to give up deserve our respect.”

Razdan then wished them strength for the road ahead, writing, “More power to you. More strength, more courage, and above all, the fortitude to stay the course. The road ahead may be long.” She also hoped the movement would remain focused on its core objective, saying, “My only hope is that this movement remains true to what it began as, a fight for fairness and accountability, and is never hijacked or misused by those with other agendas.”

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This is not the first time Razdan has spoken out on a public issue. Earlier, when education reform activist Sonam Wangchuk was on a hunger strike, she had appealed to him to end his fast. Sharing a heartfelt message on Instagram, she wrote, “Dear Sonam Wangchuk, For your health, we all do pray. Please do not leave us in this way. Please live to fight another. Please stay. Please end your fast today.”

Alia Bhatt backs CJP protest

Razdan’s statement comes a day after her daughter, actor Alia Bhatt, also voiced her support for the students. Taking to Instagram, Alia wrote, “The last few days have broken my heart and then mended it, again and again, with hope. Behind every student standing their ground is a dream, a family’s hope, a journey of countless sacrifices. They represent not just themselves but everyone who has supported them, while creating a better path for those who will come after them.”

She further added, “Their courage humbles me. Their resolve is a mirror held up to all of us, asking whether we are truly listening to the very people who will inherit and shape this country’s tomorrow. For the students. By the students. The future is theirs. Jai Hind.”

About the protests

The protests at Jantar Mantar, spearheaded by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), have intensified over the past few weeks after educator and environmentalist Sonam Wangchuk began an indefinite hunger strike, which concluded on Thursday night. On Monday, July 20, as the Monsoon Session of Parliament commenced, students from across the country gathered in New Delhi and marched towards Parliament under the banner of the Chalo Sansad march.

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The march was stopped by the Delhi Police, leading to clashes that triggered widespread criticism and intense debate on social media. The protesters have been demanding a dialogue with the Central government and are seeking, among other demands, the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the alleged NEET-UG paper leak.