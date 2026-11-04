Amid Dia Mirza Diwali video row, Soni Razdan calls bursting firecrackers ‘anti-national’

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With Diwali round the corner and the pollution situation across the country being an emerging concern, celebrities have been urging people to celebrate a cracker-free Diwali. A few days ago, BMC shared a video of actress Dia Mirza on social media, promoting the same idea. However, her video was deleted and faced opposition from several political leaders. While the controversy around Dia Mirza’s video continues, Alia Bhatt’s mother, Soni Razdan, has shared an Instagram post opposing the idea of bursting firecrackers this Diwali. She even went on to call the act ‘anti-national’.
Soni Razdan’s comment about bursting crackers on Diwali
On Wednesday, Soni Razdan shared a post on Instagram highlighting how bursting firecrackers on Diwali this year can be quite hazardous. She wrote, “Any parent of a young child will tell you how much their children are suffering because of air pollution. How many school days they miss because of illness. So if you tell me that, in such circumstances, it is perfectly alright to burst even one cracker this Diwali, I can only say that it seems to me to be anti-life, anti-health, and yes… anti-national. Health is a choice we make for ourselves and our children. Let us make the right one.”
Also Read: Is India not secular? Re-upload Diwali video: Bombay High Court on Dia Mirza clip
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To avoid any sort of backlash on her comments, Soni Razdan also disabled the comments section for the post. Soni’s post comes a few days after Dia Mirza’s awareness video was taken down by the Mumbai civic body.
Dia Mirza’s Diwali Ad row
A few days back, Dia Mirza had said in a video, “Hello Mumbaikars, it’s the festive season, and while we celebrate a happy Diwali, we have to think about the environment and our health too. The noise and air pollution caused by firecrackers are harmful for all of us. I urge all of you to celebrate Diwali not with noise, but with happiness. Festive greetings to all of you.” While the video was deleted by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), it also faced objections from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
After her video was deleted, Dia Mirza also shared a statement which said, “Diwali celebrates the triumph of light over darkness, knowledge over ignorance, and hope over despair. The video was recorded in the interest of public awareness, with the intention of encouraging a healthier and more mindful celebration. Air pollution is a matter of public health, and every effort towards reducing it is a step towards a better environment for all.”
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PTI reported that Mumbai’s Mayor Ritu Tawde also spoke about Dia Mirza’s video in a press conference. She said, “Our problem is not with the message that was shared, but with the celebrity that was appointed for the campaign. If we look at Dia Mirza’s entire profile, we see that she has opposed the Narmada project and the Uniform Civil Code (UCC). She has also spoken against efforts to address the environmental crisis—an area in which we ourselves have been working. She has even opposed statements made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Consistently, her opposition appears to be directed against Hindutva. Therefore, before appointing any celebrity for such a campaign, the elected representatives should have been consulted by the administration. There are other celebrities who are giving out messages. We have not removed any of their videos. Just as I am working towards women empowerment and environmental protection, I am working as a foot soldier of Hindutva, and those who oppose Hindutva will face opposition from us. She has always been anti-Hindu. We have blacklisted her.”
Other than Dia Mirza, Madhuri Dixit and cricketer Ajinkya Rahane were also featured in the video; however, only Dia Mirza’s video was taken down. As for Soni Razdan, she was last seen in Netflix India’s web series Shaque.