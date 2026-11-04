Amid Dia Mirza Diwali video row, Soni Razdan calls bursting firecrackers ‘anti-national’

With Diwali round the corner and the pollution situation across the country being an emerging concern, celebrities have been urging people to celebrate a cracker-free Diwali. A few days ago, BMC shared a video of actress Dia Mirza on social media, promoting the same idea. However, her video was deleted and faced opposition from several political leaders. While the controversy around Dia Mirza’s video continues, Alia Bhatt’s mother, Soni Razdan, has shared an Instagram post opposing the idea of bursting firecrackers this Diwali. She even went on to call the act ‘anti-national’.

Soni Razdan’s comment about bursting crackers on Diwali

On Wednesday, Soni Razdan shared a post on Instagram highlighting how bursting firecrackers on Diwali this year can be quite hazardous. She wrote, “Any parent of a young child will tell you how much their children are suffering because of air pollution. How many school days they miss because of illness. So if you tell me that, in such circumstances, it is perfectly alright to burst even one cracker this Diwali, I can only say that it seems to me to be anti-life, anti-health, and yes… anti-national. Health is a choice we make for ourselves and our children. Let us make the right one.”