Alia Bhatt says she’s missing boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor, so she stole his belongings. See her photos

It looks like Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt has been missing Ranbir Kapoor quite a lot since he is away from the city. The Gangubai Kathiawadi actor took to Instagram on Wednesday as she shared a selfie in one of his caps. Along with the selfie, Alia shared a caption that suggested that she has been missing “him.”

She shared in the caption, “when you miss him so you steal his belongings 🧢🙃 (& make sure you take many selfies).”

Though Alia shared this image on Wednesday, she was spotted wearing this outfit on Tuesday outside the office of Dharma Productions.

Alia Bhatt clicked on the city on Tuesday. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Alia Bhatt clicked on the city on Tuesday. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

In an earlier interview, Ranbir had said that had the pandemic not happened, he would have likely tied the knot with Alia. He had told Rajeev Masand, “Well, I think it (the wedding) would have already been sealed had the pandemic not hit our lives. But I don’t want to jinx it by saying anything. I am going to tick mark that goal very soon in my life.”

In a recent chat with Yahoo Lifestyle, Ranbir’s sister Riddhima said, “Mom will make a fab mom-in-law. Totally chilled out. She’ll give her daughter-in-law everything and expect nothing. She won’t be a ghusu – the interfering kind. She values her space, so she will give them their space too.”

On the work front, Ranbir and Alia will soon be seen in Brahmastra. Alia’s other films include Gangubai Kathiawadi, RRR, Darlings and Rocky Aur Rani Ki prem Kahani. Ranbir’s upcoming films include Shamshera, Animal, the untitled Luv Ranjan film.