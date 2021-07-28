scorecardresearch
Wednesday, July 28, 2021
Alia Bhatt says she’s missing boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor, so she stole his belongings. See her photos

Alia Bhatt took to Instagram to share a selfie sporting boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor's cap. In the caption, Alia suggested that she is missing him.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
July 28, 2021 3:19:03 pm
alia bhattAlia Bhatt shared this selfie on her social media. (Photo: Alia Bhatt/Instagram)

It looks like Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt has been missing Ranbir Kapoor quite a lot since he is away from the city. The Gangubai Kathiawadi actor took to Instagram on Wednesday as she shared a selfie in one of his caps. Along with the selfie, Alia shared a caption that suggested that she has been missing “him.”

She shared in the caption, “when you miss him so you steal his belongings 🧢🙃 (& make sure you take many selfies).”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Alia Bhatt ☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

Though Alia shared this image on Wednesday, she was spotted wearing this outfit on Tuesday outside the office of Dharma Productions.

alia bhatt Alia Bhatt clicked on the city on Tuesday. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

In an earlier interview, Ranbir had said that had the pandemic not happened, he would have likely tied the knot with Alia. He had told Rajeev Masand, “Well, I think it (the wedding) would have already been sealed had the pandemic not hit our lives. But I don’t want to jinx it by saying anything. I am going to tick mark that goal very soon in my life.”

In a recent chat with Yahoo Lifestyle, Ranbir’s sister Riddhima said, “Mom will make a fab mom-in-law. Totally chilled out. She’ll give her daughter-in-law everything and expect nothing. She won’t be a ghusu – the interfering kind. She values her space, so she will give them their space too.”

On the work front, Ranbir and Alia will soon be seen in Brahmastra. Alia’s other films include Gangubai Kathiawadi, RRR, Darlings and Rocky Aur Rani Ki prem Kahani. Ranbir’s upcoming films include Shamshera, Animal, the untitled Luv Ranjan film.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
