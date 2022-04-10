When Alia Bhatt spoke about meeting Ranbir Kapoor for the first time when she was 11: ‘Bhansali sir said I was flirting with him’

Fans have been on alert mode ever since news of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor getting married hit headlines. The actors, who met on the set of Brahmastra, have been dating for a few years now. The couple is reportedly tying the knot on April 17. Amid all the speculation, here’s looking back at one of Alia’s old interviews where she spoke about meeting Ranbir for the first time.

In a 2014 interview with writer Niranjan Iyengar, Alia confesses that she has had a crush on Ranbir for a long time, even before he became an actor. She also went on to share that she met him as an 11-year-old when she went to meet Sanjay Leela Bhansali. “Ranbir was assisting him at that time. I met Sonam (Kapoor) also but I don’t remember that,” she giggled.

Watch Video | Alia Bhatt tells lovestruck Ranbir Kapoor that she has waited a long time for him

The Raazi actor further shared that she did a mini shoot with Ranbir where she put her head on his shoulder. “It was damn stupid. And Sanjay sir still tells me you were flirting with Ranbir even at that time. I didn’t even know what flirting mean then,” Alia blushingly added.

She further shared that she “fell in love with Ranbir” in the first frame of Saawariya. When asked whether she was looking forward to working with him, she sheepishly agreed, adding that ‘only as an actor’.

Recalling her ‘I want to marry Ranbir’ statement on Koffee with Karan, the Student of the Year actor said that she said it ‘by mistake’. Alia added, “It’s like how one would say that they want to marry Angelina Jolie or somebody. You don’t really do that. It’s more hypothetical. It’s all in your head. I said that as a fangirl and I still say that as a fangirl but I am very honest about my love for him.

As the host further quizzed her on the kind of interactions she has with him, Alia Bhatt said, “It’s very normal. I am in awe of the persona I see on screen. When I meet him in real life, he is a different person altogether.”