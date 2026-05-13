Alia Bhatt meets F1’s Carlos Sainz at Cannes; fans call it unexpected crossover. Watch

Alia Bhatt has turned heads at the Cannes Film Festival 2026 with her glamorous looks, and fans can’t stop talking about her. But another moment of Alia from the prestigious annual cinema event has taken over the internet, where she met the Formula One racer Carlos Sainz Jr. The crossover between Bollywood and Formula One has become a hot topic of conversation after the two were seen chatting at a glamorous gathering in Cannes.

Several visuals from the event have surfaced online in which Carlos Sainz Jr. can be seen dressed in a sharp black tuxedo while meeting with a star-studded crowd that included Heidi Klum, Jane Fonda, and Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, alongside Alia.

In one viral clip, Alia, dressed in a fitted pink couture gown, greeted the racing star warmly before the two shared a lively conversation. Another visual showed them posing together with other guests at the event.

Fans reactions

Fans were quick to react to the interaction on social media, with many calling it one of the most unexpected celebrity moments of the year. Comments ranged from excitement over the “Bollywood x Formula One” crossover to fans joking that the meeting was never on their “2026 bingo card.”

A fan wrote, “Carlos Sainz alongside the icons and L’Oreal Ambassadors Heidi Klum, Alia Bhatr, Jane Fonda and Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu the power of this shot alone,” while another posted, “carlos sainz meeting alia bhatt was NOT on my 2026 bingo card what is this crossover even.”

Superstar #AliaBhatt having a convo with Formula 1 Driver Carlos Sainz at Cannes. pic.twitter.com/YkSMVISb4I — KBP Reviews (@KshitizCritic) May 13, 2026

Alia Bhatt and Carlos Sainz at Cannes Film Festival today 📸 pic.twitter.com/wkiJnr3bZb — Alia’s nation (@Aliasnation) May 12, 2026

#AliaBhatt with Carlos Sainz, Heidi Klum, Jane Fonda for L’Oréal Paris at 79th #CannesFilmFestival pic.twitter.com/ILizAy5ubE — The Climax India (@TheClimaxIndia) May 12, 2026 Story continues below this ad

Some fans also praised how good the duo looked together, while several called it a major moment for “desi girlies” online.

Who is Carlos Sainz Jr. ?

Carlos Sainz Jr. is a Spanish Formula One driver born in 1994 in Madrid. Son of two-time World Rally Champion Carlos Sainz, he made his F1 debut in 2015 and has raced for teams including Toro Rosso, McLaren, Ferrari, and currently Williams. Over his career he has earned four race wins and 29 podiums, making him one of the more consistent and experienced drivers on the grid.

Alia at Cannes 2026

Alia attended Cannes this year as a global ambassador for L’Oréal Paris and once again made a bold fashion statement on the red carpet. For her appearance, she wore a dramatic couture creation by Tamara Ralph, featuring a sculpted corset silhouette, plunging neckline, sweeping train, and flowing chiffon scarf inspired by vintage Hollywood glamour. She completed the look with statement jewellery, including “The Golconda Ros” by Amrapali Jewels and pieces from Chopard.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Celebrity Makeup Artist Puneet B Saini (@puneetbsaini)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rhea Kapoor (@rheakapoor)

Apart from the red carpet, Alia was also photographed at the iconic Hôtel Martinez in a hand-painted ensemble inspired by the French Riviera. The look was curated by stylist Rhea Kapoor in collaboration with designer Yash Patil and Ahmedabad-based mural artist Basuri Chokshi.