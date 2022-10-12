scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Oct 12, 2022

Alia Bhatt promotes her maternity brand with her cat Edward, shares photo: ‘Just another day at work…’

Alia Bhatt's maternity brand Edamama will launch on October 14.

Alia BhattAlia Bhatt took to instagram and shared a photo of her cat (Photo: Instagram/ Alia Bhatt)

Actor Alia Bhatt took to Instagram and shared a photo with her cat Edward. In her post, Alia mentioned that she was wearing clothes from her new maternity brand Edamama, which will launch on October 14. Alia is all set to welcome her first child with Ranbir Kapoor.

She captioned the photos, “Just another day at work for Ed with Ed wearing Ed. Launching on the 14th of October.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Alia Bhatt 🤍☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

Alia Bhatt has often shared photos of her cat Edward, which apparently might have been a gift from Sidharth Malhotra. The duo had dated for several years before calling off their relationship in 2016. Sidharth has mentioned several times that he misses the cat the most. Asked what he would like to steal from Alia, Sidharth recently told Bollywood Bubble, “The cat. Edward. Take him…” and then he stopped short. Earlier, on Koffee with Karan, when he was asked what he missed about his previous relationship, he answered, “Her cat.”

Alia had announced her maternity brand Edamama a couple of weeks ago with a video. She captioned the video, “Edamamma Maternity Wear, made with a lot of love – for mama-beans — LAUNCHING 14TH OCTOBER !!!.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-October 12, 2022: Why you should read ‘Hindu, Hinduism and Hindu...Premium
UPSC Key-October 12, 2022: Why you should read ‘Hindu, Hinduism and Hindu...
What to do when dogs run freePremium
What to do when dogs run free
OECD global framework in place, India to focus on crypto asset regulationsPremium
OECD global framework in place, India to focus on crypto asset regulations
Why the next Collegium has its task cut outPremium
Why the next Collegium has its task cut out

Apart from a new brand, Alia Bhatt has several other projects in the pipeline, including Heart of Stone, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani and Jee Le Zaraa.

First published on: 12-10-2022 at 07:10:04 pm
Next Story

Change these settings on your TV to enjoy your favorite sports like never before

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

How Amitabh Bachchan celebrated his 80th birthday
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Oct 12: Latest News
Advertisement