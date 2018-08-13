Alia Bhatt: If you are not talking about me, then maybe I am not relevant enough

Alia Bhatt and rumoured boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor are currently shooting for Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. Alia Bhatt and rumoured boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor are currently shooting for Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra.

Recent reports suggest Alia Bhatt is tying the knot with beau Ranbir Kapoor next year. However, the actor says she is too happy in her life, both personally and professionally, to be bothered by rumours.

Alia and Ranbir reportedly began dating while working on filmmaker Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. While the Raazi actor is yet to speak openly about their relationship, Ranbir spilled the beans in an interview with GQ magazine earlier this year.

When asked about the latest reports surrounding her marriage, Alia said that she doesn’t feel the need to react on rumours.

“I don’t react to rumours. Rumours are not meant to be reacted up on. As long as you aren’t entering my bathroom, I am fine. If you are not talking about me, then maybe I am not relevant enough.

“Honestly, I am in a very good place both personally and professionally so no issues whatsoever,” the actor told reporters at an event.

Alia was also asked if having a co-star, who she is dating, adds to her acting process. To which Alia replied that once in front of the screen, it doesn’t matter who one is seeing.

“When you’re an actor, your job is to act. When you are in front of the camera, it doesn’t matter who you are dating, not dating, whether you’re tall or short or fat or unhappy or very happy.

“Sometimes there have been days when I’ve been very upset, but I had to dance around and feel very excited. So that’s the process of being an actor,” Alia said.

Brahmastra, produced by Karan Johar, will arrive in theatres next year.

