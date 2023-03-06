scorecardresearch
Monday, Mar 06, 2023
Advertisement

Alia Bhatt makes it to Variety’s Impactful International Women of 2023 list

Alia Bhatt is the only Bollywood actor in Variety's Impactful International Women of 2023 list.

Alia BhattAlia Bhatt finds a spot in Variety's Impactful International Women of 2023 list. (Photo: Instagram/aliaabhatt)
Listen to this article
Alia Bhatt makes it to Variety’s Impactful International Women of 2023 list
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

In her career spanning over a decade, Alia Bhatt has established herself as one of the leading actors in Bollywood. The year 2022 itself saw her delivering blockbusters like Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi and Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra Part 1 as well as the critically-acclaimed film Darlings. Recently, Alia was included in Variety’s Impactful International Women of 2023 list. The actor shared a screenshot of the report on her Instagram story.

Variety elaborated on 2022 for Alia, which began with a bang as Gangubai Kathiawadi became a hit, followed by SS Rajamouli’s RRR where she had an extended cameo, followed by Darlings and Brahmastra Part One. “There’s always that one film that’ll transcend language and leave its mark in people’s hearts,” she told the publication. Alia also welcomed her daughter Raha in the same year. Alia’s next film is Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani, which is directed by Karan Johar. Alia told Variety, “I am so excited about this one because it’s giving quintessential Bollywood and I’m finally wearing sarees in the snow.” Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani has faced many delays and postponements, and is now releasing in July this year. The film also stars Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan.

Also Read
sharmila tagore, kareena kapoor
'Would have been better if Kareena Kapoor had Zika, her son was never bor...
amitabh bachchan, manmohan desai
Shatrughan Sinha reveals Amitabh Bachchan never heard a full script from ...
salman khan, shah rukh khan
Pathaan box office collection: Shah Rukh Khan's film earns over Rs 1033 c...
sonam kapoor anushka sharma
When Sonam Kapoor was shortlisted for Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi but Anushka Sha...
Also Read |Alia Bhatt row: Intrusion of privacy, lack of consent — is India’s paparazzi culture going too far, too fast?

Alia Bhatt has the Bollywood film Jee Le Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif in the pipeline, along with Heart of Stone with Gal Gadot. In the action-thriller, Alia plays the role of Keya Dhawan. The film, directed by Tom Harper, also stars Jamie Dornan, Sophie Okonedo, Matthias Schweighöfer, Jing Lusi, and Paul Ready.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 06-03-2023 at 13:22 IST
Next Story

What is muscular dystrophy, which mainly affects young boys, and what are its type, signs, and treatment?

EXPRESS INVESTIGATION | Deforestation Inc - how encroachments are ‘forests’ in govt’s forest cover map
READ NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

amitabh bachchan
Amitabh Bachchan suffers rib cage injury: A look at the megastar’s health issues over the years
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Mar 06: Latest News
Advertisement
close