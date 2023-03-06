Alia Bhatt makes it to Variety’s Impactful International Women of 2023 list

In her career spanning over a decade, Alia Bhatt has established herself as one of the leading actors in Bollywood. The year 2022 itself saw her delivering blockbusters like Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi and Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra Part 1 as well as the critically-acclaimed film Darlings. Recently, Alia was included in Variety’s Impactful International Women of 2023 list. The actor shared a screenshot of the report on her Instagram story.

Variety elaborated on 2022 for Alia, which began with a bang as Gangubai Kathiawadi became a hit, followed by SS Rajamouli’s RRR where she had an extended cameo, followed by Darlings and Brahmastra Part One. “There’s always that one film that’ll transcend language and leave its mark in people’s hearts,” she told the publication. Alia also welcomed her daughter Raha in the same year. Alia’s next film is Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani, which is directed by Karan Johar. Alia told Variety, “I am so excited about this one because it’s giving quintessential Bollywood and I’m finally wearing sarees in the snow.” Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani has faced many delays and postponements, and is now releasing in July this year. The film also stars Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan.

Alia Bhatt has the Bollywood film Jee Le Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif in the pipeline, along with Heart of Stone with Gal Gadot. In the action-thriller, Alia plays the role of Keya Dhawan. The film, directed by Tom Harper, also stars Jamie Dornan, Sophie Okonedo, Matthias Schweighöfer, Jing Lusi, and Paul Ready.