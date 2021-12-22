Alia Bhatt makes a splash at close friend’s wedding as she grooves to hit numbers, see photos and videos

Alia Bhatt is having a blast attending her close friend Meghna Goyal’s pre-wedding festivities. The photos and videos of the talented star recently dancing at the wedding ceremony of Meghna are now being widely circulated on the internet. Dressed to the nines in a silver outfit, Alia could be seen throwing it down on the dance floor as she swayed to Justin Bieber’s hit track “Baby.”

Later, she was also seen doing a choreographed performance on another international success, “California.”

Apart from the said videos, there are also multiple photos of the RRR star where she can be seen flashing her million dollar smile and striking a pose with the bride’s crew for a photograph. Alia took to her Instagram story yesterday to share a photo of the newlyweds from the lavish ceremony.

Alia’s friend Devika also shared a couple of pictures from the pre-wedding festivities on her social media handle.

Check out all the photos and videos of Alia Bhatt from the celebration:

A screenshot of Alia Bhatt’s Insta story. A screenshot of Alia Bhatt’s Insta story.

Not too long ago, Alia was clicked attending her close friend Akansha Ranjan’s sister Anushka’s wedding. Anushka tied the knot with Empire actor Aditya Seal. Not only Alia, even the likes of Vaani Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and Krystle D’Souza marked their presence at the function.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt has a slew of projects lined up for release, including RRR, Brahmastra, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani and Gangubai Kathiawadi. She is also a part of Farhan Akhtar’s next directorial, Jee Le Zaraa, which also stars Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra Jonas in the lead.