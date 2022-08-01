Alia Bhatt says she loves ‘unintelligent’ tag, questions bookish knowledge: ‘Would literally rather be stupid than pretend to be intelligent’

Actor Alia Bhatt is all set for the release of her debut production, Darlings. Alia, who made her acting debut with the 2012 film Student of the Year, has appeared in several memorable roles in her decade-long-career. Talking about how her brand has evolved over the years, Alia said that she doesn’t mind if people think she is not intelligent as long as she knows her craft well. Alia was speaking at the Indian Express Adda in Mumbai, when she was asked to comment on how she has evolved as a performer.

“I will be honest, I love it when people think I am unintelligent or ‘oh she is so dumb’. I genuinely do, because firstly, they make so many memes on me, which adds to the popularity and you are loving my movies. So, they might think that ‘ok she is dumb’ but I am still part of the movies, so I must be doing something possibly right within the movie business. I may not have the other side of it,” she said.

On a more serious note, the actor also mentioned how it is important to let young and creative minds decide what knowledge means. “I think I want to put out this message to young girls that intelligence is purely – and I don’t mean this in an offensive way – that general knowledge, book-intelligence, in my opinion is not intelligence. That (bookish) intelligence is something, that is the part of the layer but actually to survive in a world, you have to have a certain emotional intelligence, which is possibly the highest form of intelligence, because that makes you take some decisions… So, I am not by the book. That is something that I say very loudly,” she said.

The actor added, “I genuinely don’t even remember what I studied in school in a book. What I remember is maybe my interactions with my teacher from dramatics or when I took part in inter-school competitions or sports competitions. That is what I really understood. Obviously, I was not becoming a doctor or a scientist, so I didn’t need to do that and it’s totally different for somebody who is in that field. But I think it makes people, who want to lean towards a creative field, know that if you know the creative aspect of it strongly, then it’s okay if you don’t know the other aspect of it.”

Alia also quoted her father Mahesh Bhatt as she further supported her stance. “My father said this to me that ‘you literally rather be stupid than pretend to be intelligent’, so, I would literally rather be stupid than pretend to be intelligent.”

She launched her production house Eternal Sunshine Productions in 2021. Alia is co-producing Darlings with Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment. The film also stars Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma and Roshan Mathew, and is set to release on Netflix on August 5.