Amid Love and War delays, Alia Bhatt says they’re at the ‘tail end of filming’, describes working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali as a ‘magical experience’

It was in 2024 that Sanjay Leela Bhansali announced his film Love And War. Since then, the project has witnessed multiple delays, with its release date being pushed several times, and as per recent reports, the release is now scheduled for 2027. Recently, Alia Bhatt opened up about the film and described working with Bhansali as a “magical experience.” She also shared that they are at the “tail end of filming.”

After her recent appearance at the Milan Fashion Week, the actor spoke to Vogue Italia and shared, “I am working on a movie currently called Love & War. It is a film directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. We are at the tail end of filming. It has been quite a magical experience. Working with Sanjay sir is a once-in-a-lifetime experience, and I am so grateful that I get to do it.”