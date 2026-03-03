Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Amid Love and War delays, Alia Bhatt says they’re at the ‘tail end of filming’, describes working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali as a ‘magical experience’
Alia Bhatt opened up about Love And War and described working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali as a 'magical experience'.
It was in 2024 that Sanjay Leela Bhansali announced his film Love And War. Since then, the project has witnessed multiple delays, with its release date being pushed several times, and as per recent reports, the release is now scheduled for 2027. Recently, Alia Bhatt opened up about the film and described working with Bhansali as a “magical experience.” She also shared that they are at the “tail end of filming.”
After her recent appearance at the Milan Fashion Week, the actor spoke to Vogue Italia and shared, “I am working on a movie currently called Love & War. It is a film directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. We are at the tail end of filming. It has been quite a magical experience. Working with Sanjay sir is a once-in-a-lifetime experience, and I am so grateful that I get to do it.”
Alia is collaborating with Sanjay Leela Bhansali after 2022’s Heeramandi, for which she received widespread critical acclaim. Love And War also marks Bhansali’s reunion with Alia’s husband, actor Ranbir Kapoor, after the actor’s 2007 debut film Saawariya.
After the film was announced in 2024, Love And War was initially slated for a Christmas 2025 release. However, the date was later pushed to March 2026 as the shooting was yet to be completed. Last month, during an Instagram Live session, Ranbir confirmed that the rumours about Love & War being postponed were indeed true. As per reports dated February 25, several major sequences of the film, including three songs, are yet to be shot, and completing them is expected to take at least two more months.
While reports suggest that the film may now release in 2027, there has been no official confirmation regarding its wrap date. Meanwhile, Alia is gearing up for the release of Yash Raj Films’ Alpha. The film also stars Sharvari, and it was recently reported that the makers turned down a lucrative offer to release the film on Netflix, opting instead for a theatrical release.
