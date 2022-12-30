Alia Bhatt looks radiant in new pictures, fans call her ‘stunner’

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram handle on Friday and dropped multiple pictures from a recent photoshoot. Alia sported the look for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s engagement bash on December 29. Alia attended the party with husband, actor Ranbir Kapoor.

In the caption of the photos, Alia just added a snowflake emoticon. Fans called Alia a ‘stunner’ and ‘beauty’ in the comments section of the post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 💛 (@aliaabhatt)

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt celebrated Christmas with their family. The new parents joined the ‘Kapoor clan’ for brunch. Alia also shared a picture with Ranbir and other family members. The actor gave a sneak peek of their Christmas decorations too. She wrote in the caption, “it’s the best time of year .. with the best people in the world ♥️♥️♥️♥️merry merry always from my family to yours.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 💛 (@aliaabhatt)

A few days ago, Alia Bhatt shared a sweet note for fellow ‘mamas’. She wrote, “To my fellow mamas, listening to your body post delivery is key. Do NOT do anything your gut tells you not to. For the first week or two during my workouts, all I did was breathe… walk… find my stability and balance again (& I still have a long way to go) Take your time – appreciate what your body has done. After what my body did this year I have taken a vow to never be hard on myself again. Childbirth is a miracle in every way, and giving your body that love and support that it gave you is the least we can do.”

On the work front, Alia will next be seen in the film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani opposite Ranveer Singh.