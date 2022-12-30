scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 30, 2022

Alia Bhatt looks radiant in new pictures, fans call her ‘stunner’

Fans loved Alia Bhatt's look for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's engagement bash.

alia bhattAlia Bhatt dropped new pictures on social media. (Photo: Alia Bhatt/Instagram)
Listen to this article
Alia Bhatt looks radiant in new pictures, fans call her ‘stunner’
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram handle on Friday and dropped multiple pictures from a recent photoshoot. Alia sported the look for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s engagement bash on December 29. Alia attended the party with husband, actor Ranbir Kapoor.

In the caption of the photos, Alia just added a snowflake emoticon. Fans called Alia a ‘stunner’ and ‘beauty’ in the comments section of the post.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Alia Bhatt 💛 (@aliaabhatt)

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt celebrated Christmas with their family. The new parents joined the ‘Kapoor clan’ for brunch. Alia also shared a picture with Ranbir and other family members. The actor gave a sneak peek of their Christmas decorations too. She wrote in the caption, “it’s the best time of year .. with the best people in the world ♥️♥️♥️♥️merry merry always from my family to yours.”

Also Read |Box Office Report Card 2022: A year when one hit was followed by 10 flops, and stars failed miserably
View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Alia Bhatt 💛 (@aliaabhatt)

A few days ago, Alia Bhatt shared a sweet note for fellow ‘mamas’. She wrote, “To my fellow mamas, listening to your body post delivery is key. Do NOT do anything your gut tells you not to. For the first week or two during my workouts, all I did was breathe… walk… find my stability and balance again (& I still have a long way to go) Take your time – appreciate what your body has done. After what my body did this year I have taken a vow to never be hard on myself again. Childbirth is a miracle in every way, and giving your body that love and support that it gave you is the least we can do.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- December 30, 2022: Why you should read ‘Remote Electronic Votin...
UPSC Key- December 30, 2022: Why you should read ‘Remote Electronic Votin...
Italy to Israel: How 2022 has been the year of right-wing politics
Italy to Israel: How 2022 has been the year of right-wing politics
Delhi Confidential | India On Post: Serbia releases stamp to mark nation&...
Delhi Confidential | India On Post: Serbia releases stamp to mark nation&...
First batch of IIT Bombay comes back to campus to reflect on the journey ...
First batch of IIT Bombay comes back to campus to reflect on the journey ...

On the work front, Alia will next be seen in the film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani opposite Ranveer Singh.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 30-12-2022 at 20:26 IST
Next Story

Uzbekistan cough syrup deaths: Pharmexcil suspends Marion Biotech’s membership over failure to reply

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Anant Ambani's engagement bash
Janhvi Kapoor poses with rumoured beau, Salman Khan all smiles in inside photos from Anant Ambani’s engagement bash
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Dec 30: Latest News
Advertisement
close