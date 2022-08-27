scorecardresearch
Saturday, Aug 27, 2022

Alia Bhatt looks gorgeous as she finally gets into IIT, here’s how

Alia Bhatt's pregnancy glow is unmissable in these photos from Brahmastra promotions.

Alia BhattAlia Bhatt is currently busy promoting Brahmastra. (Photo: Alia Bhatt/Instagram)

Mommy-to-be Alia Bhatt on Saturday took to Twitter and dropped new pictures from the promotions of her upcoming movie Brahmastra. The actor looked gorgeous and her pregnancy glow was unmissable. However, what stole everyone’s attention was Alia’s hilarious caption where she joked about getting into IIT for an hour.

Sharing the photos, Alia wrote, “IIT Bombay .. here we come!!! thanks to promotions at least I can proudly say I got into IIT(for one hour) 9th September — BRAHMĀSTRA.”

Fans quickly flooded the comments section of the post with red heart emoticons and adorable comments. One fan wrote, “Oh God looking so beautiful,” while another commented, “PRETTY PRETTY.”

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Ayan Mukerji are currently busy promoting their film Brahmastra. On August 27, Ayan announced that Jr NTR will be the chief guest of the pre-release event of the film in Hyderabad.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ayan Mukerji (@ayan_mukerji)

Ayan wrote on Instagram, “Through the journey of this movie, there have been some very big personalities and achievers who have left me short of words with their generosity towards us. Another such star in Brahmastra‘s sky is now NTR… who is going to shine bright as he always does, at our movie’s biggest event in Hyderabad. Coming together with Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Nagarjuna sir, our Team, and of course Rajamouli Garu, for whom my love, respect and gratitude have no boundaries.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— UPI payments to mystery p...Premium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— UPI payments to mystery p...
Explained: #BoycottBollywood, and its impact on the industryPremium
Explained: #BoycottBollywood, and its impact on the industry
Jessamine Chan’s triggering debut novel, ‘The School for Good...Premium
Jessamine Chan’s triggering debut novel, ‘The School for Good...
Chola dynasty: Sifting through a millennia of fact and mythPremium
Chola dynasty: Sifting through a millennia of fact and myth

Brahmastra is all set to release in theatres on September 9. The movie also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles. 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 27-08-2022 at 07:34:44 pm
Next Story

Premier League: Watch Bruno Fernandes gives Man United 1-0 win over Southampton

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Cholas: Sifting through a millennia of fact and myth
Express Research

Cholas: Sifting through a millennia of fact and myth

Premium
Didn't touch my bat for a month: Virat Kohli admits he was 'mentally down'

Didn't touch my bat for a month: Virat Kohli admits he was 'mentally down'

Kejriwal sign missing, L-G sends files back to CM office

Kejriwal sign missing, L-G sends files back to CM office

Not knowing how to tackle stress makes it more stressful: Fitbit

Not knowing how to tackle stress makes it more stressful: Fitbit

RSS chief calls upon people to protect ‘Sanatan Dharma’
Tripura

RSS chief calls upon people to protect ‘Sanatan Dharma’

Opinion | How woke politics is destroying the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Opinion | How woke politics is destroying the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Rajesh Khanna passed the baton to Amitabh with Namak Haraam
Bollywood Rewind

Rajesh Khanna passed the baton to Amitabh with Namak Haraam

Fabric device that generates electricity using moisture in air could replace batteries

Fabric device that generates electricity using moisture in air could replace batteries

Premium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
SPONSORED

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine
SPONSORED

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine

Latest News

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Shibani Dandekar Farhan Akhtar
Shibani Dandekar turns 42: Revisiting her love story with Farhan Akhtar
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Aug 27: Latest News
Advertisement