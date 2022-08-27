Alia Bhatt looks gorgeous as she finally gets into IIT, here’s how

Mommy-to-be Alia Bhatt on Saturday took to Twitter and dropped new pictures from the promotions of her upcoming movie Brahmastra. The actor looked gorgeous and her pregnancy glow was unmissable. However, what stole everyone’s attention was Alia’s hilarious caption where she joked about getting into IIT for an hour.

Sharing the photos, Alia wrote, “IIT Bombay .. here we come!!! thanks to promotions at least I can proudly say I got into IIT(for one hour) 9th September — BRAHMĀSTRA.”

Fans quickly flooded the comments section of the post with red heart emoticons and adorable comments. One fan wrote, “Oh God looking so beautiful,” while another commented, “PRETTY PRETTY.”

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Ayan Mukerji are currently busy promoting their film Brahmastra. On August 27, Ayan announced that Jr NTR will be the chief guest of the pre-release event of the film in Hyderabad.

Ayan wrote on Instagram, “Through the journey of this movie, there have been some very big personalities and achievers who have left me short of words with their generosity towards us. Another such star in Brahmastra‘s sky is now NTR… who is going to shine bright as he always does, at our movie’s biggest event in Hyderabad. Coming together with Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Nagarjuna sir, our Team, and of course Rajamouli Garu, for whom my love, respect and gratitude have no boundaries.”

Brahmastra is all set to release in theatres on September 9. The movie also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles.