Friday, Mar 03, 2023
Alia Bhatt looks ethereal in Kashmir as she shoots song sequence for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Watch video

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh are currently shooting the final leg of their upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani in Kashmir.

alia bhattAlia Bhatt is currently in Kashmir. (Photo: Alia's Nation/Twitter)
Actors Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh and director Karan Johar jetted out to Kashmir on Wednesday, to resume shooting of their upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. According to reports, Alia and Ranveer shot a romantic song sequence in the picturesque Kashmir Valley, and according to Bollywood Hungama, the song is a tribute to late filmmaker Yash Chopra.

In a new video and picture doing the rounds on the internet, Alia is seen shooting for the song in Gulmarg, wearing a red turtleneck sweater with a matching red blazer. The actor is also wearing a nose ring. Alia smiled for a selfie with a fan, and in one of the videos, Alia is seen shooting for the song while sitting in a car.  

Recently, Karan took to Instagram and shared beautiful pictures from Kashmir. The director, who was waiting for the weather to clear up, wrote in the caption, “The advantage of your DOP waiting for weather is that I get to pose for him.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani also stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi and is produced by Dharma Productions. The movie was earlier supposed to release on April 28, however, it has since been postponed to July 28.

First published on: 03-03-2023 at 18:33 IST
