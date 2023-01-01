scorecardresearch
Sunday, Jan 01, 2023

Alia Bhatt looks back at 2022: ‘It felt like a movie’

Alia Bhatt said that at ‘every point last year’, she couldn’t believe that ‘things were going so well’ for her.

alia 2022Alia Bhatt will be seen next in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. (Photo: Alia Bhatt/Instagram)

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt has said “the way 2022 unfolded for me, it felt like a movie.” Alia delivered three successful films Gangubai Kathiawadi, Brahmastra and RRR, turned producer (Darling), forayed into Hollywood (Heart of Stone) and launched her clothing brand Ed-a-Mamma. On the personal front, Alia got married to beau Ranbir Kapoor and also became a mother to daughter Raha.

Talking to TOI about 2022, Alia shared, “Professionally and personally, the year began on a high note for me. Nothing was a lot to handle, although every stage was surreal.”

She added, “The way 2022 unfolded for me, it felt like a movie. Be it Gangubai Kathiawadi, RRR or Brahmastra, there was a kind of build-up of many years and anticipation coming together, given my association with Sanjay Leela Bhansali sir, Rajamouli sir, my first film production Darlings and of course, Brahmastra, which was in the making for many years.”

In the interview, Alia Bhatt further shared that at “every point last year”, she couldn’t believe that “things were going so well” for her.

Alia Bhatt will be seen next in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, which will hit screens on April 28, 2023. The movie also stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi and Ranveer Singh.

