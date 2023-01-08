Alia Bhatt likes Hailey Bieber’s ‘nepo baby’ photo, fans say ‘This is gonna start a war’

Alia Bhatt has stirred up a new nepotism buzz on social media after she reacted to a picture of supermodel Hailey Bieber sporting a ‘nepo baby’ T-shirt. Justin Bieber’s wife recently stepped out wearing the controversial t-shirt amid the nepotism debate in Hollywood. For the unversed, New York magazine recently released a cover story about the ‘Year of the Nepo Baby’, featuring actors like Dakota Johnson, Maya Hawke, and Zoe Kravitz. Hailey too comes from an influential Hollywood family and is often considered to be a nepo baby. And it seems like the model is proudly flaunting the tag.

Hailey was seen stepping out in LA on Friday wearing the white tee, and the pictures instantly got viral. Instagram page Diet Sabya also shared the picture on their profile with the caption, “Own it.” As many flooded the comments section with mixed feedback, fans were also quick to notice how Alia Bhatt liked the photo. One user wrote, “Liked by Alia Bhatt hahaha,” while another added, “This gonna start a war.” Many also suggested Bollywood starkids to do the same, as one wrote, “Can’t wait to see Ananya or Shanaya copy this in the new season of TFLOBW.”

Alia Bhatt is the daughter of filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt and actor Soni Razdan, and often bears the brunt of social media hate for coming from a film family. She is married to Ranbir Kapoor, who comes from the Kapoor clan. The actor is criticised for being a nepotism product, even though she has managed to outshine her parents when it comes to her work.

As for Hailey Bieber, she is the daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin and Kennya Baldwin. She married singer Justin Bieber in 2018.