Alia Bhatt launches production house Eternal Sunshine, step inside her ‘warm and fuzzy’ office

Alia Bhatt has now joined the league of Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra and Anushka Sharma, as she is all set to don the producer’s hat. On Sunday, Alia Bhatt officially announced the launch of her production house — Eternal Sunshine Productions. Buzz about the actor stepping into this new role, however, has been doing the rounds for more than a year now.

Bhatt shared the logo of her new company on her social media pages. The yellow and white design has a bright and happy feel to it like its title. It also features a couple of cute cats, signifying Alia’s love for her pet. Sharing that she is happy to make the announcement, the Student of the Year actor added that she would be telling tales — ‘Happy tales. Warm and fuzzy tales. Real tales. Timeless tales’.

In 2019, news about Alia Bhatt buying a property had made headlines. While many assumed she was moving from her current home, rumours were also rife that it would be a love pad for her and boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor. Speaking to Bollywood Hungama then, Alia had shared, “It is a place I’ve bought as my office space. Yes, I’ve started my own production house. I’ve named it Eternal Sunshine Productions.” The actor had even shared that while she is yet to formulate solid production plans, she’d produce films that she likes watching.

The 2,800 sq ft office of Eternal Sunshine Productions is in Juhu and has been designed by Rupin Suchak, the production designer of Alia Bhatt’s film Dear Zindagi. The Raazi actor had called her work space as an extension of her personality, with a happy-go-lucky feel to it.

Have a look at Alia Bhatt’s new office:

It’s not the first time that Alia Bhatt has spread her entrepreneurial wings. Last year in November, she had launched a kids fashion line — Ed-a-Mamma, a homegrown, nature-friendly brand.

On the acting front, the 27-year-old star has a bright year ahead in terms of releases. First up is Gangubai Kathiawadi that will arrive in cinemas on July 20. Directed by celebrated filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the recently released teaser of the film was well received by both masses and critics. Alia Bhatt also has two big budget ambitious projects — SS Rajamouli’s RRR and Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra, that will have her pairing up with Ranbir Kapoor.