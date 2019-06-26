Alia Bhatt launches YouTube channel

“I have always been a super expressive person. Somewhere I have become a little more private after I became an actor,” citing this as the reason, Alia Bhatt on Wednesday launched her YouTube channel with much gusto.

The actor, who is currently busy with the much-anticipated film Brahmastra, took time off to try her hand at exploring the world of YouTube. The 26-year-old star is already the reigning queen of other social media platforms like Twitter and Instagram. But according to Alia, through small YouTube videos, her fans will get an insight into her personal life and what it takes to be a star.

In the first video, where Alia Bhatt introduces the channel to her fans, we get to see several snippets from her real life. From recording the “Tip Tip Barsa Paani” video which she shared on social media last year, to doing hair and make-up in 44 degrees in Benaras for Brahmastra and even shooting the song “Ikk Kudi”, which she crooned along with Diljit Dosanjh in Udta Punjab, Alia shares what all went behind the scenes, including funny instances.

“What you’ll get to see on my YouTube channel is a lot of me being totally unadulterated, what goes behind the scenes. Good days, bad days, funny days, hectic days, simple days, sweet days, just days,” she shares.

Alia Bhatt will be sharing screen space with real-life beau Ranbir Kapoor in her next, Ayan Mukerji directed Brahmastra, that also stars Amiabh Bachchan, Akkineni Nagarjuna, Dimple Kapadia and Mouni Roy. The film’s title logo was revealed amid much fanfare in March this year. The superhero sci-fi film is scheduled to release in the summer of 2020.