Alia Bhatt kisses best friend at her wedding, sets the stage on fire in fuschia pink saree. See inside pics

Alia Bhatt did set some serious goals as bridesmaid. (Photo: Reels And Frame/Instagram)

Alia Bhatt made for a stunning bridesmaid at her best friend Rhea Khurana’s wedding, which took place in Jaipur earlier this month. On Saturday, a few more photos of Alia went viral from the wedding. In one of the pictures, Alia is caught in a candid moment while dancing at the sangeet ceremony with her friends.

A video also shows Alia grooving to Badshah’s “Genda Phool” track with her girlfriends.

In another photo, we see the 28-year-old being a doting bridesmaid as she is seen tying a kaleera (a ceremonial thread) on Rhea’s hand. She also kissed Alia on the cheek as the two best friends shared an emotional moment. Apart from Alia, the wedding was also attended by Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, Devika Advani and Kripa Mehta.

Here are the photos of Alia Bhatt at her friend’s wedding:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Reels And Frames (@reelsandframes)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FAN PAGE 🤍 (@hereforaliaabhatt)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FAN PAGE 🤍 (@hereforaliaabhatt)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FAN PAGE 🤍 (@hereforaliaabhatt)

Alia Bhatt was seen performing with her girl-gang at best friend Rhea Khurana’s wedding. (Photo: Reels And Frames/Instagram) Alia Bhatt was seen performing with her girl-gang at best friend Rhea Khurana’s wedding. (Photo: Reels And Frames/Instagram)

Alia Bhatt and her friends posed for a perfect picture. (Photo: Reels And Frames/Instagram) Alia Bhatt and her friends posed for a perfect picture. (Photo: Reels And Frames/Instagram)

Another candid picture of Alia Bhatt dancing at her friend’s wedding. (Photo: Reels And Frames/Instagram) Another candid picture of Alia Bhatt dancing at her friend’s wedding. (Photo: Reels And Frames/Instagram)

Alia and her best friends sure set some squad goals at the wedding.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt is looking forward to the release of the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial Gangubai Kathiawadi. She will also be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s fantasy-drama Brahmastra, which stars her alongside boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan.

In 2021, Alia is also set to make her Telugu debut with SS Rajamouli’s magnum-opus Roudram Ranam Rudhiram (RRR). She is paired opposite Ram Charan, who plays Ramaraju in the film. SS Rajamouli, on Alia’s birthday, shared her first look from the film. Sharing the first look of Alia from the film, Rajamouli called Alia’s character Sita as “Strong-willed and resolvent.”

RRR also stars Jr NTR, Ajay Devgn, Samuthirakani, Olivia Morris, Alison Doody and Ray Stevenson. It is set to hit theatres on October 13, 2021.