Have you seen these photos of Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif and Sonakshi Sinha?

Have you seen these photos of Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif and Sonakshi Sinha?

Here are photos shared by Bollywood celebrities on their social media accounts.

Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif Sonakshi Sinha social media photos
Katrina Kaif’s latest picture just cannot be missed. (Photo: Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Sonakshi Sinha/ Instagram)

While Karan Johar posted some clicks with Alia Bhatt, Akshay Kumar and Preity Zinta among others wished fans a happy Maha Shivratri. Scroll to see all photos.

karan johar, alia bhatt
(Photo: Karan Johar/ Instagram)

Karan Johar shared pictures of himself and Alia Bhatt on his Instagram account. Sharing the photos, Karan wrote, “Winter diaries!!!! @aliaabhatt 📷”

akshay kumar
(Photo: Akshay Kumar / Instagram)

Akshay Kumar posted this click and wrote, “🚇 #DabbooRatnaniCalendar📷 : @dabbooratnani @manishadratnani.”

akshay kumar
(Photo: Akshay Kumar / Instagram)

Akshay Kumar also shared this picture and wrote, “This #MahaShivratri, may Lord Shiva bless you and your family with peace and prosperity🙏🏻 #HarHarMahadev ‬”

katrina kaif
(Photo: Katrina Kaif/ Instagram)

Katrina Kaif’s latest picture just cannot be missed.

Navya Naveli Nanda and Karan Johar
(Photo: Shweta Bachchan/ Instagram)

Shweta Bachchan shared this picture of her daughter Navya Naveli Nanda and friend Karan Johar.

Vicky Kaushal
(Photo: Vicky Kaushal/ Instagram)

“An absolute honour to be roped in to play Shaheed Udham Singh, in his biopic to be directed by @shoojitsircar sir… the man who was sitting right at the top of my wish list of Directors to work with. Can’t wait for this journey to start next month. Produced by Ronnie Lahiri. ਵਾਹਿਗੁਰੂ 🙏,” Vicky Kaushal wrote with the picture.

ranveer
(Photo: Ranveer Singh/ Instagram)

Ranveer Singh shared this photo with the caption, “Have a Boss week 💎.”

arjun kapoor
(Photo: Arjun Kapoor/ Instagram)

Arjun Kapoor looked stunning in his latest pictures.

Preity Zinta
(Photo: Preity Zinta/ Instagram)

Sharing the click, Preity Zinta wrote, “May the essence of Lord Shiva destroy all evil thoughts & negativity from within us and spread love, positivity and happiness within us, our family and our surroundings. A very happy 🕉 #Mahashivratri to you and your family 🙏 जय भोले नाथ #HarHarMahadev #पतिपरमेश्वर #महाशिवरात्रि #ting.”

Sonakshi Sinha
(Photo: Sonakshi Sinha/ Instagram)

Sharing the click, Sonakshi Sinha wrote, “Looking at this week dead straight in the eye, im ready for you, bring it on 👊🏼 (or im just thinking of my next meal) #mondaymotivation.”

kriti sanon
(Photo: Kriti Sanon/ Instagram)

Kriti Sanon shared this picture on her social media account and wrote, “Saparivar dinner last night! ❤️❤️ @sanonrahul #dinoo @vijankiran @geeta_sanon @fukravarun @pvijan and Varun’s mom.. :)) full family vibes! what fun!! ❤️❤️.”

Jacqueline Fernandez
(Photo: Jacqueline Fernandez/ Instagram)

Sharing these photos, Jacqueline Fernandez wrote, “Mum’s never let you down!! Love you Mum 🌈❤️🥰.”

