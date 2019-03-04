Have you seen these photos of Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif and Sonakshi Sinha?

While Karan Johar posted some clicks with Alia Bhatt, Akshay Kumar and Preity Zinta among others wished fans a happy Maha Shivratri. Scroll to see all photos.

Advertising

Karan Johar shared pictures of himself and Alia Bhatt on his Instagram account. Sharing the photos, Karan wrote, “Winter diaries!!!! @aliaabhatt 📷”

Akshay Kumar posted this click and wrote, “🚇 #DabbooRatnaniCalendar📷 : @dabbooratnani @manishadratnani.”

Akshay Kumar also shared this picture and wrote, “This #MahaShivratri, may Lord Shiva bless you and your family with peace and prosperity🙏🏻 #HarHarMahadev ‬”

Advertising

Katrina Kaif’s latest picture just cannot be missed.

Shweta Bachchan shared this picture of her daughter Navya Naveli Nanda and friend Karan Johar.

“An absolute honour to be roped in to play Shaheed Udham Singh, in his biopic to be directed by @shoojitsircar sir… the man who was sitting right at the top of my wish list of Directors to work with. Can’t wait for this journey to start next month. Produced by Ronnie Lahiri. ਵਾਹਿਗੁਰੂ 🙏,” Vicky Kaushal wrote with the picture.

Ranveer Singh shared this photo with the caption, “Have a Boss week 💎.”

Arjun Kapoor looked stunning in his latest pictures.

Sharing the click, Preity Zinta wrote, “May the essence of Lord Shiva destroy all evil thoughts & negativity from within us and spread love, positivity and happiness within us, our family and our surroundings. A very happy 🕉 #Mahashivratri to you and your family 🙏 जय भोले नाथ #HarHarMahadev #पतिपरमेश्वर #महाशिवरात्रि #ting.”

Sharing the click, Sonakshi Sinha wrote, “Looking at this week dead straight in the eye, im ready for you, bring it on 👊🏼 (or im just thinking of my next meal) #mondaymotivation.”

Kriti Sanon shared this picture on her social media account and wrote, “Saparivar dinner last night! ❤️❤️ @sanonrahul #dinoo @vijankiran @geeta_sanon @fukravarun @pvijan and Varun’s mom.. :)) full family vibes! what fun!! ❤️❤️.”

Advertising

Sharing these photos, Jacqueline Fernandez wrote, “Mum’s never let you down!! Love you Mum 🌈❤️🥰.”