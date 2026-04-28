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Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Priyanka Chopra’s Jee Le Zara happening? Farhan Akhtar says ‘wheels keep falling off’
Actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar recently opened up about his long-delayed film Jee Le Zaraa, starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Alia Bhatt, and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles.
Due to long-term delays and reported casting changes, Farhan Akhtar‘s Jee Le Zaraa is yet to see the light of the day. The road-trip film, which was set to star Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Alia Bhatt, and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles, has been on the back burner for years now. In a recent interview, Farhan addressed the rumours surrounding the delay of Jee Le Zaraa. The actor-filmmaker also opened up about how certain projects make him want to go to work after waking up in the morning.
During a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter India, he said, “I know how I want to feel when I wake up in the morning and want to go to work. Without naming certain films, there were films that I did because they just sounded exciting in that moment. But, through the process, I started feeling this is not giving me what I want. So, I should learn from this. Do this go the best of my ability but learn from it. That’s what I hope for. I just feel very fortunate that those things come along.”
Farhan further added, “There is some kind of chaotic design to all of it. I couldn’t write it down and tell you, but it comes from whatever feels right in – that I really must do this. It is going to be an experience that if I don’t do, I will miss. When that comes along, I just have to make space for it in whatever way I can. Be it a tour with the band or a film I am acting in, or a film that I want to direct.”
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He instantly gave an example of his directorial Jee Le Zaraa, which keeps getting delayed due to one reason or the other. “It’s been four and a half years of me as a director trying to put a film together, and for various reasons, one wheel or the other keeps falling off. But, I am excited about wanting to do it. I feel that in some way, the universe is testing me, to see how badly do I want it. So, I am just waiting for that final wheel to be put back in place,” he said.
Answering if the film’s principal cast may be changed, he said, “There are too many rumours doing the rounds about too many things. I’ve always maintained that I honestly don’t like keeping any secrets when I’m making a film. Every time I felt like something is ready to go, I’ve put it out in the world, shared it with them. I’ll do the same.”
“So, right now, I am just in a little bit of a place where I need to think about very seriously – what I want to do next as a director, because so many things have transpired in the last couple of years that I feel like I just need to catch my breath and see where my heart lies with it. Once that happens, I’ll let the world know,” Farhan concluded, highlighting how he is also eagerly waiting to share an update with everyone.
For the unversed, Jee Le Zaraa was officially announced in August 2021 by Farhan Akhtar, featuring Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif, and Alia Bhatt in a road-trip drama. The film will be written by the trio of Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar, and Reema Kagti, and produced by Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby Films.
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