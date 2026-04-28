Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Priyanka Chopra’s Jee Le Zara happening? Farhan Akhtar says ‘wheels keep falling off’

Due to long-term delays and reported casting changes, Farhan Akhtar‘s Jee Le Zaraa is yet to see the light of the day. The road-trip film, which was set to star Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Alia Bhatt, and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles, has been on the back burner for years now. In a recent interview, Farhan addressed the rumours surrounding the delay of Jee Le Zaraa. The actor-filmmaker also opened up about how certain projects make him want to go to work after waking up in the morning.

During a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter India, he said, “I know how I want to feel when I wake up in the morning and want to go to work. Without naming certain films, there were films that I did because they just sounded exciting in that moment. But, through the process, I started feeling this is not giving me what I want. So, I should learn from this. Do this go the best of my ability but learn from it. That’s what I hope for. I just feel very fortunate that those things come along.”