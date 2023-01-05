New mom Alia Bhatt shares Kate Winslet’s video about bodyshaming: ‘I’m a young woman, my body is changing… I’m terrified’

Bollywood star Alia Bhatt recently took to Instagram to share a video where Hollywood star and Avatar The Way of Water actor Kate Winslet is seen speaking about how she had been bodyshamed by the press and a section of the showbiz during her early days as an actor. Alia took to her social media and shared the clip with a caption that read, “Word, please watch the full video.”

In the video, Kate is heard being candid about the humiliating remarks she had to endure post Titanic’s release. Speaking to journalist Josh Horowitz, the actor said, “Apparently, I was too fat. Isn’t it awful? Why were they so mean to me? They were so mean. I wasn’t even f**king fat.”

“If I could turn back the clock, I would have used my voice in a completely different way… I would have said to journalists, I would have responded: ‘Don’t you dare treat me like this. I’m a young woman, my body is changing, I’m figuring it out, I’m deeply insecure, I’m terrified, don’t make this any harder than it already is.’ That’s bullying, you know, and actually borderline abusive, I would say,” she concluded.

The issue of bodyshaming is clearly close to Alia’s heart. Alia Bhatt and husband Ranbir Kapoor made news when Kapoor had said referring to her weight gain during pregnancy as ‘phailaoed’ (loosely meaning spilled or scattered). Later, Kapoor had apologised for the statement, even as wife Alia had brushed aside the whole thing as a harmless joke.

Hindi film stars Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor had tied the knot in April, last year. The two welcomed their first child together in November, daughter named Raha. They were last seen together in the Ayan Mukerji’s fantasy drama Brahmastra.