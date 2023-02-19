Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor celebrate Anissa Malhotra’s Godh Bharai. See inside photos

Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Neetu Kapoor, Navya Naveli Nanda, Tina Ambani, Natasha Nanda, and many others came together for the Godh Bharai (baby shower) ceremony of Armaan Jain’s wife Anissa Malhotra. Armaan Jain is Ranbir Kapoor’s aunt Rima Jain’s son.

Some photos from the intimate family gathering were shared online by Kareena, Neetu Kapoor, and also Natasha Nanda. A group photo of Alia, Kareena, Neetu, and many others posing with the soon-to-be parents Armaan and Anissa was shared online.

(Photo: Natasha Nanda/Instagram) (Photo: Natasha Nanda/Instagram)

(Photo: Natasha Nanda/Instagram) (Photo: Natasha Nanda/Instagram)

(Photo: Neetu Kapoor/Instagram) (Photo: Neetu Kapoor/Instagram)

Kareena was seen in a pastel salwar suit as posed ‘with the gorgeous mamma to be’.

(Photo: Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram) (Photo: Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram)

New mom Alia Bhatt was seen repeating her dress for this family event. She had earlier worn the same clothes while promoting her Netflix film, Darlings. For the event, Alia completed her look with a maang tikka.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 💛 (@aliaabhatt)

Neetu Kapoor shared a click as they posted with Kareena, Rima Jain, and Natasha Nanda. Navya Naveli Nanda too had shared her look for the day on social media.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Navya Naveli Nanda (@navyananda)

It was Alia’s sister-in-law and Ranbir Kapoor’s sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni who posted a photo of Anissa and Armaan Jain on her Instagram story on Sunday morning and wrote, “Happy Godh Bharai my cuties. Love you both.”

(Photo: Riddhima Kapoor Sahni/Instagram) (Photo: Riddhima Kapoor Sahni/Instagram)

Looks like the Kapoor ladies had a good Sunday!