Alia Bhatt: Will take some Kathak tips from Madhuri ma’am for Takht

Actor Alia Bhatt attempted Kathak for the first time in Kalank for the song “Ghar More Pardesiya”. In the song, Alia shares screen space with Madhuri Dixit, who is known for her breathtaking dancing skills. In several interviews, Alia has spoken about how nervous she was to attempt the dance form in front of someone like Madhuri. Recently, the actor, who plays Roop in the Abhishek Varman directorial, stated that she is going to take some tips from the veteran actor for her next film, Takht.

“It was a very nerve-wracking experience for me because I am not trained in any dance form, especially in Indian classical. I trained for a year for the basics but this particular choreography (“Ghar More Pardesiya”), I practised for two and a half months. On the set, honestly, it was an overwhelming experience. I was very excited to be there. Yes, there were many moments where I was looking at ma’am and I had this massive question mark on my body that she could obviously see through. She was giving me little tips,” Alia said.

She continued, “But one thing ma’am said, which I am not going to forget ever, is that the ‘next time you do a song like this, you come to me and in three days, I will teach you some tricks.’ I cannot forget this. I have to prep for Takht as well so before that, I will come to you (looking at Madhuri Dixit) and take those tips.”

Alia Bhatt’s character Roop comes across as a fearless woman. Earlier too, Alia has portrayed such women on screen, be it Sehmat in Raazi or Safeena in Gully Boy. When asked if there are any similarities between Roop and her other characters, Alia said, “No, they are different people coming from different situations. So, no comparisons at all.”

“And the way Roop thinks, by thinks, I mean that even though she will say whatever she thinks, but sometimes she would refrain from saying what is on her mind because of the situation. So, the thoughts are very different. In Raazi, Sehmat was clear with her intentions that Watan ke aage kuch nahi (Nothing before the country). Roop’s journey is different. It is complicated. It is like a creamy layered cake with a lot of different icings. So, you have to scoop in one by one and then you will see who she is. But that will happen only when you watch the film,” remarked the actor.

Kalank, a Dharma Productions venture, will release on April 17.