Have you seen these photos of Alia Bhatt, Kajol and Varun Dhawan?

Alia Bhatt, Kajol and Varun Dhawan shared photos on social media.

Alia Bhatt once again turned muse for rumoured boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor, while Varun Dhawan looked stunning as he walked the ramp for Lamke Fashion Week. Jacqueline Fernandez, Kajol, Parineeti Chopra shared pictures on social media recently as well. Scroll to see all photos.

Alia Bhatt posted another photo clicked by Ranbir Kapoor today. "When the angle is right, you gotta do what you gotta do.. 😼 📸RK," she wrote in the caption.

And here is a picture of the very dapper Varun Dhawan.

Jacqueline Fernandez looks stunning in her latest photo.

Parineeti Chopra is having a blast holidaying.

And here is another click from Parineeti Chopra's on-going vacation.

"With Shatru Ji and my Beautiful Wife ♥️, last night at #Paltans Music Night," read the image's caption of this photo shared by Shakti Kapoor.

Kajol got to play Kaun Banega Crorepati and shared this photo from the sets. "Fun for a cause. Compassion and doing something about it #RobinHoodArmy. Thank you @SrBachchan for everything! @blueghose will see you very soon again 😉 #KBC," she wrote in the caption.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui posted this photo on his social media account. "I pick up a pen when my sensibility is hurt….," wrote the actor as caption.

Abhishek Bachchan shared this click thanking Nagpur where he had gone for Manmarziyaan Album Tour.

Esha Gupta posted this click on social media.

"4 months ago we lost our friend @shrishtiarya to #Netflix .. today is her birthday.. wishing u a happy happy birthday nanuuuuuuu..♥️," Farah Khan shared.

Manav Kaul shared a click today and the note read, "Thank you so much For itna saara love and appreciation! Means a lot to me !! #Ghoul is happy ! 👻 watch it if you haven't !!! 👻#netflix #netflixoriginal #horrorseries #miniseries @FuhSePhantom @NetflixIndia #ColonelDacunha."

