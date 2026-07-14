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Alia Bhatt joins Tumbbad 2, shares why she said yes to horror sequel: ‘It stayed with me’
Alia Bhatt has officially joined Tumbbad 2. Sohum Shah confirmed the news as the actor shared why the film means so much to her.
After weeks of speculation, Alia Bhatt has officially joined the cast of Tumbbad 2. The actor’s addition to the much-awaited sequel to the 2018 cult horror film was confirmed by lead star and producer Sohum Shah, who welcomed her to the franchise with a series of pictures on social media. Alia also shared why she decided to be a part of the film, calling Tumbbad one of the rare movies that has continued to stay with audiences years after its release.
Sohum Shah welcomes Alia Bhatt to Tumbbad 2
Sohum took to Instagram to announce Alia’s casting, sharing photos of the two against the franchise’s signature crimson backdrop.
Along with the pictures, he wrote, “A new chapter unfolds. Welcome to #Tumbbad2, @aliaabhatt #PralayAayega See you at the movies.”
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Why Alia Bhatt said yes to Tumbbad 2
Speaking to Bombay Times, Alia shared that she had been deeply impressed by the original film and was excited to become part of its universe.
“Tumbbad has stayed with me ever since I first watched it. Very few films create a world that feels this original and immersive, and even fewer continue to grow in people’s imagination years after they’ve released. That’s what makes this opportunity so exciting.”
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What we know about Alia’s role
While the makers have not revealed details about her character, reports suggest Alia’s role extends well beyond a cameo. According to Pinkvilla, she is expected to shoot for around 20 days, with her character serving as the catalyst for a major twist that concludes Tumbbad 2. The report further claims that her storyline will continue into Tumbbad 3, where she is expected to play a much larger role alongside Sohum Shah.
The production team has also reportedly mounted the sequel on a significantly larger scale than the 2018 original, with a reported budget of around Rs 100 crore. Massive sets, including a sprawling 7-8 acre village constructed in Mumbai, have reportedly been created to recreate the haunting world of Tumbbad.
Tumbbad 2 cast, story and release date
Directed by Adesh Prasad, who served as the co-director and writer on the original film, Tumbbad 2 will feature Sohum Shah, Alia Bhatt and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in pivotal roles.
The sequel will revisit the terrifying mythology of Hastar, expanding the dark folklore introduced in the first film. According to the makers, the story will delve deeper into the consequences of awakening forces that were never meant to be worshipped.
Carrying the tagline “Pralay Aayega”, Tumbbad 2 is scheduled to release in theatres on December 3, 2027.
Alia Bhatt’s upcoming films
Alia was most recently seen in Alpha, the YRF Spy Universe film in which she played Sita, a trained assassin. The film also featured Sharvari, Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor, with Hrithik Roshan making a special appearance as Major Kabir.
She will next be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal.
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