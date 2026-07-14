Alia Bhatt joins Tumbbad 2, shares why she said yes to horror sequel: ‘It stayed with me’

After weeks of speculation, Alia Bhatt has officially joined the cast of Tumbbad 2. The actor’s addition to the much-awaited sequel to the 2018 cult horror film was confirmed by lead star and producer Sohum Shah, who welcomed her to the franchise with a series of pictures on social media. Alia also shared why she decided to be a part of the film, calling Tumbbad one of the rare movies that has continued to stay with audiences years after its release.

Sohum Shah welcomes Alia Bhatt to Tumbbad 2

Sohum took to Instagram to announce Alia’s casting, sharing photos of the two against the franchise’s signature crimson backdrop.

Along with the pictures, he wrote, “A new chapter unfolds. Welcome to #Tumbbad2, @aliaabhatt #PralayAayega See you at the movies.”