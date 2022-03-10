scorecardresearch
Thursday, March 10, 2022

Alia Bhatt joins Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu as family watches Rishi Kapoor’s last film Sharmaji Namkeen: ‘Legend is still alive’

The makers of Sharmaji Namkeen held a screening in memory of late actor Rishi Kapoor. Neetu Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and other family members attended the screening.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
March 10, 2022 1:23:53 pm
sharmaji namkeenThe screening of Sharmaji Namkeen was attended by the Kapoor family.

Late actor Rishi Kapoor’s last on-screen appearance Sharmaji Namkeen is all set to release on Amazon Prime Video. The makers of the film recently held a screening of the film in the memory of the late actor which was attended by his family members.

Neetu Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Riddhima Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, Armaan Jain, among others were in attendance at the screening.

Also Read |Alia Bhatt cannot stop smiling as Ranbir Kapoor plays the protective partner. See photos
ranbir kapoor Ranbir, Neetu and Riddhima at the film screening. (Photo: PR) alia bhatt Alia Bhatt was also there with the Kapoor family. (Photo: PR) randhir kapoor Rishi Kapoor’s older brother Randhir Kapoor was clicked at the screening. (Photo: PR)

Riddhima shared a few photos from the screening. She shared a still of the film featuring her late father and wrote in the caption, “It’s been almost two years since dad left us physically; but his charisma is still felt and his legend is still alive and will forever be. Today, as I watch the last film of my father, actor par excellence, a devoted son and brother, a doting husband and the most wonderful dad in the universe; I feel immensely proud of being his daughter! Paresh ji thank you for completing the movie. The family will always be indebted for your kind gesture.”

Rishi Kapoor could not complete the film due to his sudden unfortunate demise. Paresh Rawal later stepped into his shoes to complete the film.

“It is one of the sweetest, warmest and funniest scripts I have heard in some time. When it was first narrated to me, I was excited! The dialogues and moments of the entire film keep you smiling and chuckling with laughter, and Chintuji’s role was tailor made for him,” Juhi had earlier said about the film.

Sharmaji Namkeen has been directed by Hitesh Bhatia and produced by Excel Entertainment in association with MacGuffin Pictures. The film also stars Juhi Chawla, Suhail Nayyar, Taaruk Raina, Satish Kaushik, Sheeba Chaddha, and Isha Talwar.

Sharmaji Namkeen releases on March 31.

