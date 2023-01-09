Alia Bhatt joins Ranbir Kapoor as they cheer for his football team, fans call them ‘sweetest couple’

Bollywood star couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt recently stepped out to watch his team Mumbai City FC play Kerala Blasters on Sunday. The duo was seen cheering for Ranbir’s co-owned team from the stands. They later also went to the grounds to congratulate the players on their win.

Ranbir Kapoor was seen dressed in the team jersey that he matched with denims and a cap. Alia too donned the same jersey in a different colour. Alia and Ranbir walked hand in hand and waved towards the audience, who were seen cheering for them. Fans shared photos of the actors seen in a deep discussion about the game and later holding hands and praying for their team’s win. As photos and videos went viral from their appearance, fans were quick to shower them with compliments, as many called them ‘sweetest couple’.

Fans would know that Ranbir Kapoor is a football fan, and had even announced daughter Raha’s name in the sport’s style. Alia Bhatt had shared a picture of them holding their child in their arms with a picture of a Barcelona jersey framed on a wall behind them. The baby’s name ‘Raha’ was printed on it. Even FC Barcelona had acknowledged the development. Sharing the same picture on Twitter, FC Barcelona had written, “Congratulations, @aliaa08 & Ranbir Kapoor!! A new Barca fan is born. We can’t wait to meet you all in Barcelona.”

Recently, the couple, in a special meet and greet session with Mumbai’s paparazzi on Saturday, requested them to not photograph their daughter Raha until she is of a certain age. As a goodwill gesture, Ranbir even showed Raha’s picture to the cameramen who were present there.

After getting married in April last year, Alia and Ranbir welcomed daughter Raha on November 6, 2022. The couple announced this to the world via social media. Their official statement, which was shared via Alia Bhatt’s Instagram handle, read, “And in the best news of our lives: Our baby is here…and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love- blessed and obsessed parents. love love love Alia and Ranbir.”