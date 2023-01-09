scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 09, 2023

Alia Bhatt joins Ranbir Kapoor as they cheer for his football team, fans call them ‘sweetest couple’

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were seen at a football match on Sunday cheering for the latter's co-owned team Mumbai City FC as they battled Kerala Blasters.

alia bhatt and ranbir kapoorRanbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt spotted at a football match on Sunday. (Photo: Alia FC/Twitter)

Bollywood star couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt recently stepped out to watch his team Mumbai City FC play Kerala Blasters on Sunday. The duo was seen cheering for Ranbir’s co-owned team from the stands. They later also went to the grounds to congratulate the players on their win.

Ranbir Kapoor was seen dressed in the team jersey that he matched with denims and a cap. Alia too donned the same jersey in a different colour. Alia and Ranbir walked hand in hand and waved towards the audience, who were seen cheering for them. Fans shared photos of the actors seen in a deep discussion about the game and later holding hands and praying for their team’s win. As photos and videos went viral from their appearance, fans were quick to shower them with compliments, as many called them ‘sweetest couple’.

Also Read |Alia Bhatt gets a kiss from Ranbir Kapoor on Christmas, shares photos from her celebrations at Kapoor lunch: ‘Best people in the world’

 

Fans would know that Ranbir Kapoor is a football fan, and had even announced daughter Raha’s name in the sport’s style. Alia Bhatt had shared a picture of them holding their child in their arms with a picture of a Barcelona jersey framed on a wall behind them. The baby’s name ‘Raha’ was printed on it. Even FC Barcelona had acknowledged the development. Sharing the same picture on Twitter, FC Barcelona had written, “Congratulations, @aliaa08 & Ranbir Kapoor!! A new Barca fan is born. We can’t wait to meet you all in Barcelona.”

Also Read |Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor request paparazzi to not click Raha, show daughter’s picture to photographers on their phone

Recently, the couple, in a special meet and greet session with Mumbai’s paparazzi on Saturday, requested them to not photograph their daughter Raha until she is of a certain age. As a goodwill gesture, Ranbir even showed Raha’s picture to the cameramen who were present there.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking | India’s GDP growth: Its contents and discontents
ExplainSpeaking | India’s GDP growth: Its contents and discontents
Delhi Confidential | No tapes attached: Book packaging skill impresses Un...
Delhi Confidential | No tapes attached: Book packaging skill impresses Un...
NTPC denies project link to Joshimath subsidence, records show a long his...
NTPC denies project link to Joshimath subsidence, records show a long his...
Maharashtra: In biggest govt medical college, 2 in 3 graduates chose Rs 1...
Maharashtra: In biggest govt medical college, 2 in 3 graduates chose Rs 1...

After getting married in April last year, Alia and Ranbir welcomed daughter Raha on November 6, 2022. The couple announced this to the world via social media. Their official statement, which was shared via Alia Bhatt’s Instagram handle, read, “And in the best news of our lives: Our baby is here…and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love- blessed and obsessed parents. love love love Alia and Ranbir.”

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 09-01-2023 at 10:12 IST
Next Story

#DelhiWinters trends on Twitter as temperature plunges and smog engulfs city

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Sonakshi Sinha vacation
Inside Sonakshi Sinha’s ‘surreal’ and snowy New Year vacation in Finland
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jan 09: Latest News
Advertisement
close