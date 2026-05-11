Alia Bhatt jets off to Cannes Film Festival 2026 in style, see photos

Alia Bhatt is returning to the Cannes Film Festival for the second consecutive year after making a stunning debut in 2025.

Alia Bhatt, who grabbed global attention with her stunning Cannes debut last year, is once again expected to turn heads at the Cannes Film Festival 2026.

In 2025, Alia impressed fashion lovers with a series of glamorous red carpet appearances, including a much-talked-about Gucci saree-inspired ensemble. She also wowed audiences in an elegant custom Giorgio Armani Privé gown that highlighted her understated yet sophisticated style.

Alia’s Cannes 2025 wardrobe became one of the biggest fashion highlights of the festival last year, and thus, as the actor returns to the gala event this year, fans are eagerly waiting to see how she raises the style bar.