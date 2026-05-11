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Alia Bhatt jets off to Cannes Film Festival 2026 in style, see photos
Alia Bhatt has left for Cannes Film Festival 2026. She shared a fun travel update on Instagram before heading to the French Riviera.
Alia Bhatt, who grabbed global attention with her stunning Cannes debut last year, is once again expected to turn heads at the Cannes Film Festival 2026.
In 2025, Alia impressed fashion lovers with a series of glamorous red carpet appearances, including a much-talked-about Gucci saree-inspired ensemble. She also wowed audiences in an elegant custom Giorgio Armani Privé gown that highlighted her understated yet sophisticated style.
Alia’s Cannes 2025 wardrobe became one of the biggest fashion highlights of the festival last year, and thus, as the actor returns to the gala event this year, fans are eagerly waiting to see how she raises the style bar.
Alia Bhatt’s update
Building up the excitement around the upcoming Cannes Film Festival 2026, Alia Bhatt gave fans a fun glimpse into her journey to the French Riviera through a stylish Instagram Story.
In the post, Alia can be seen seated inside an flight, sporting a relaxed yet chic airport look. She wore a pink baseball cap with the words “tinted and unbothered” embroidered on it and held a lip product from L’Oréal Paris, highlighting her association with the global beauty brand.
Alia captioned the story as “Stain alive,” a playful twist on the Bee Gees’ classic track Stayin’ Alive, which also played in the background of her post.
Alia Bhatt’s airport look
Alia Bhatt was recently spotted at the Mumbai airport as she departed for France to attend the Cannes Film Festival 2026. The actor kept her travel style effortlessly chic in a fashionable yet comfortable look, wearing a black coat layered over a white tank top. She completed the airport ensemble with blue jeans, stylish boots and a bag.
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Alia Bhatt’s second Cannes appearance
This marks Alia Bhatt’s second consecutive appearance at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival as a global ambassador for L’Oréal Paris. Last year, She made a much-talked-about Cannes debut and impressed fashion critics with her elegant red carpet appearances.
Alia’s debut Cannes looks
For her debut Cannes appearance in 2025, Alia Bhatt turned heads in a dreamy pastel off-shoulder gown with delicate floral detailing and soft makeup. She later stunned in a glamorous metallic saree-inspired ensemble, earning praise from fans and fashion enthusiasts across social media.
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More about Cannes 2026
The Cannes Film Festival 2026 is scheduled to take place from May 12 to May 23. Several global celebrities and film personalities are expected to walk the iconic red carpet.
Alia’s work front
On the work front, Alia Bhatt will next be seen in the spy thriller Alpha alongside Sharvari Wagh, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol. The film is being directed by Shiv Rawail, who is known for directing the series The Railway Men.
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