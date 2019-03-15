Have you seen these videos of Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor and Kartik Aaryan?

Alia Bhatt’s father Mahesh Bhatt and sister Shaheen Bhatt shared some amazing videos on the occasion of her birthday today. Janhvi Kapoor, Preity Zinta, Kartik Aaryan and Sonali Bendre also posted videos on their social media handles. Scroll to see all videos.

Advertising

Alia Bhatt’s sister Shaheen Bhatt shared a video of Alia Bhatt and the note along read, “I suppose there are many kinds of love. And often, we love different people in similar ways. But there’s a special type of love, a type of love that is reserved for one person and one person alone. There is no replicating that feeling. No distributing it. No diluting it. No changing it. It is love in its purest and most unadulterated form. My notions of love changed the day I saw your your crinkley little face and so did I. You are a wonder to me, not for the remarkable things you have achieved, but for you who you are. Nothing has taught me as much about love as being your sister has and I promise, whether it’s at 7 or 70, I will always be there to carry you. What is love? Pretty sure this is. Happy Birthday @aliaabhatt P.S. You’re the orange of my ankles.”

Some memories do not wither with time. Happy birthday Alia . 🌈🌈🌈🌈 ⁦@aliaa08⁩ pic.twitter.com/qq9mSIUmje — Mahesh Bhatt (@MaheshNBhatt) March 15, 2019

Mahesh Bhatt also posted a video clip and wrote, “Some memories do not wither with time. Happy birthday Alia . 🌈🌈🌈🌈 ⁦@aliaa08⁩.”

Janhvi Kapoor posted this video and wrote, “TOMMY HILFIGER has my 💚💚💚! Thank you @tommyhilfiger for always making me feel so beautiful! #TommyHilfiger.”

Kartik Aaryan shared a fun video and wrote, “Puri duniya dekh rahi hai Sir😂 #LukaChuppi ka 3rd weekend shuru ho gaya hai bhaiya ❤🥳#Guddu ke papa vikas bhaiya aur #Babulal 😂Crazy family bts Thank u for all the love 💕 #LukaChuppi in theatres.”

Advertising

Sharing the video, Preity Zinta wrote, “Trying to add some fun to this Friday so it’s a #FunnyFriday for all of us 😜 #Ting #FridayFeeling.”

Sharing a clip, Sonali Bendre wrote, “I once saw my grandmother tie a knot on the tail of her saree’s pallu. As a curious child, I asked her why she did it. She said she couldn’t remember everything all the time, so this knot would keep reminding her what she needs to do. I want you to also do this today. Tie a knot and take a pledge to share your #MujheSabNahiPata #IDidntKnow stories. Your story could help another mother be better prepared. I nominate @ruchitarambles and @chandrama_poetry to tie the protection knot and share their stories #MujheSabNahiPata @allout.”