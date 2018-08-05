Have you seen these photos of Alia Bhatt, Jacqueline Fernandez and Anil Kapoor?

Written by Swati Dubey | New Delhi | Published: August 5, 2018 10:28:06 pm
While Brahmastra star Alia Bhatt celebrated Friendship Day with her mother Soni Razdan and friends, Divyanka Tripathi shared a beautiful photo of herself to wish her fans a Happy Friendship Day. Jacqueline Fernandez and Anil Kapoor shared a photo from their holiday in Paris and Berlin, respectively. Here are all the latest social media photos of your favourite Bollywood stars.
