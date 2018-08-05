Follow Us:
Sunday, August 05, 2018
Have you seen these photos of Alia Bhatt, Jacqueline Fernandez and Anil Kapoor?

Sunday's edition of celebrity social media photos included clicks by Alia Bhatt, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonali Bendre, Karisma Kapoor and Divyanka Tripathi.

Written by Swati Dubey | New Delhi | Published: August 5, 2018 10:28:06 pm
While Brahmastra star Alia Bhatt celebrated Friendship Day with her mother Soni Razdan and friends, Divyanka Tripathi shared a beautiful photo of herself to wish her fans a Happy Friendship Day. Jacqueline Fernandez and Anil Kapoor shared a photo from their holiday in Paris and Berlin, respectively. Here are all the latest social media photos of your favourite Bollywood stars.

alia bhatt Alia Bhatt celebrated Friendship Day with her mom Soni Razdan and friends. Karisma Kapoor Karisma Kapoor posted a photo with her friend Anu Dewan wishing her a happy birthday. anil kapoor Anil Kapoor shared a snap with wife Sunita and wrote, “Just a couple of young hearts in love now & forever! #withmyoneandonly #BerlinDiaries”. Divyanka Tripathi Sharing a stunning picture of herself on Instagram, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya wished her fans a happy friendship day. Farah Khan kids Farah Khan shared an adorable photo of her kids, Diva and Anya hugging each other. Sonali Bendre Sonali Bendre posted a photo with Gayatri Oberoi and Sussanne Khan in the frame. Sonali dedicated the photo to her friends and mentioned in the caption that she is blessed to have them all in her life. Jacqueline Fernandez After the super success of her last Bollywood outing Race 3, Jacqueline Fernandez is holidaying in Paris. The chirpy actress is seen posing in front of the Eiffel Tower in her latest photo.

