Alia Bhatt is taking ‘one day at a time’ as she recovers from COVID-19, Neetu Kapoor reacts. See post

Bollywood star Alia Bhatt tested positive for COVID-19 last week. The actor, who has been recuperating from the illness, on Monday noon took to Instagram to share an adorable selfie of herself. In the said photo, Alia could be seen be seen lying on the bed in her PJs with a bunch of soft toys.

Alia had shared the image with a caption that read, “One day at a time.” The post, almost instantly, was bombarded with a lot of likes and comments — some from her fans, and some from her loved ones. Ranbir Kapoor’s mother Neetu Kapoor reacted to the post with a heart emoji and heart eyes emoji, while best friend and actor Akansha Ranjan Kapoor wrote, “One call at a time,” suggesting that the two have been keeping up with each other via phone calls, because of the social-distancing and self-isolation norms.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt ☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

Suniel Shetty’s daughter and actor Athiya Shetty also commented with a purple heart emoji.

Earlier, Alia had shared her diagnosis with her fans via an Instagram story which read, “Hello all, I have tested positive for Covid-19. I have immediately isolated myself and will be under home quarantine. I am following all safety protocols under the advice of my doctors. Grateful for all your love and support. Please stay safe and take care.”

On the work front, Alia Bhatt was recently seen in the trailer of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s highly anticipated movie called Gangubai Kathiawadi, where she plays the titular role. Apart from this, Alia is also looking forward to the release of Ayan Mukerji’s fantasy-drama Brahmastra, where she will be seen sharing screen space with her boyfriend and star Ranbir Kapoor for the first time.

Brahmastra also features Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles.