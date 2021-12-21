scorecardresearch
Tuesday, December 21, 2021
Alia Bhatt is a stunning bridesmaid at close friend’s wedding, Akanksha Ranjan shares photos

Alia Bhatt was the bridesmaid at her close friend Meghna Goyal's wedding. Her BFF Devika Advani shared photos on her Instagram stories.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
December 21, 2021 10:19:51 am
Alia BhattAlia Bhatt was the bridesmaid at close friend's wedding (Photos: Devika Advani)

Actor Alia Bhatt was a bridesmaid at close friend Meghna Goyal’s pre-wedding functions. Alia’s best friend, Devika Advani shared photos on her Instagram stories, where Alia is dressed in yellow. In the series of photos, Alia is among her BFF’s, Akanksha Ranjan, Kripa Mehta, and Disha Khatwani.

Devika shared a photo of all the bridesmaids and wrote, “Cuddles!” Another photo she captioned, “Bridesmaids!” All three of them strike a pose in the third photo.

Take a look at Alia’s photos here:

Alia Bhatt (Photo: Instagram/ Devika Advani) Alia Bhatt (Photo: Instagram/ Devika Advani) Alia Bhatt (Photo: Instagram/ Devika Advani) Alia Bhatt (Photo: Instagram/ Devika Advani)

Akanksha Ranjan’s sister Anushka recently got married to Empire star, Aditya Seal. Alia Bhatt was seen at their wedding functions. Alia, who danced the night away to a host of Bollywood songs, was joined by Janhvi Kapoor for the after-party as well. Several videos from the event went viral on the internet. The star-studded sangeet night saw celebs such as Vaani Kapoor, Sussanne Khan, and Krystle D’Souza, among others, in attendance.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt is awaiting the release of Gangubai Kathiawadi. She also has RRR, Darlings, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and Jee Le Zaraa.

