Saturday, June 19, 2021
Alia Bhatt is ‘some magic, some wild spirit and a little bit of poetry’ in Dabboo Ratnani’s 2021 calendar photo

Alia Bhatt, Sunny Leone, Vicky Kaushal, Abhishek Bachchan and Vidya Balan among others have shared their look from Dabboo Ratnani's 2021 Calendar.

By: Entertainment Desk | Mumbai |
Updated: June 19, 2021 7:23:35 pm
alia bhatt photoAlia Bhatt stuns in blue in Dabboo Ratnani's 2021 calendar. (Photo: Alia Bhatt/Instagram)

Ace photographer Dabboo Ratnani on Saturday unveiled Alia Bhatt‘s photo from his 2021 celebrity calendar. Alia looks beautiful in an aqua blue long dress. The actor is seen sitting with her legs folded, and hands rested on them. The camera captures Alia’s stillness, with the actor looking rather sombre.

“She’s Some Magic, Some Wild Spirit & A Little Bit of Poetry!! Alluring Beauty Alia Bhatt for @aliaabhatt for #dabbooratnanicalendar2021,” Dabboo Ratnani wrote alongside Alia’s photo. Dabboo had teased the actor’s fans about the shot on Friday with a behind-the-scenes still.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Alia Bhatt ☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

The photographer also shared a cute reel of himself and Alia Bhatt. In a BTS video from the calendar shoot, Alia is seen describing her shot. “As usual it has been super easy, simple and effortless exactly how Dabboo is. This year my shot is effortless, a bit flowy, some people say it’s sexy…. It’s very still.”

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dabboo Ratnani (@dabbooratnani)

Dabboo Ratnani has so far shared looks of Sunny Leone, Vicky Kaushal, Abhishek Bachchan, Kiara Advani and Vidya Balan. Actors Tara Sutaria and Vijay Devarakonda have also made their debut on the coveted calendar.

