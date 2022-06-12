Alia Bhatt is paid a visit by mother Soni Razdan, sister Shaheen in London. Fans call them ‘cutest mom and daughters’

It seems like Soni Razdan and Shaheen Bhatt were missing being around Alia Bhatt as the two travelled to London to meet and spend time with the Brahmastra actor. Alia Bhatt is currently shooting for Gal Gadot’s upcoming Netflix project, titled Heart of Stone. The shoot is taking place in London. On Sunday, Soni Razdan treated fans to a picture of herself with Alia and Shaheen. The trio smiled at the camera as they met over lunch. Soni shared the photo with a caption which read, “Hello there.” In response, Alia Bhatt wrote, “Hello mommy.”

Fans were super excited to see the actor reunited with her sister and mother. “Aah cuteness overloaded,” one user wrote. Another comment read, “How cute is this.” “Alia is looking so beautiful,” a fan complimented.

Alia Bhatt has not been able to promote her upcoming film Brahmastra because she has been keeping busy with her shoot in London. When the Brahmastra team had promoted the Ayan Mukerji directorial in Vishakapatnam, Alia sent a heartfelt message for the team and spoke about how Gal Gadot film is a huge opportunity. Brahmastra will feature Alia and Ranbir for the first time on-screen after the two tied the knot earlier this year.

Meanwhile, Heart of Stone marks Alia’s first Hollywood film. It will be helmed by Tom Harper. Apart from Gal Gadot, the Netflix film also stars 50 Shades of Grey actor Jamie Dornan.