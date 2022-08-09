Alia Bhatt is on her babymoon with Ranbir Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor says ‘I went there too’

Bollywood star Alia Bhatt on Tuesday took to social media to share her latest photo. A sun-kissed Alia thanked her fans for showering her with love. She captioned the lovely selfie, “Eternally grateful for this sunshine – THANK YOU for al the love my lovesssss ☀️☀️☀️☀️.”

While Alia has not said anything yet about her holiday, the Darlings actor is apparently on her babymoon with husband Ranbir Kapoor as they get ready to welcome their first baby together. The couple was also recently photographed at the airport in a casual look as they posed for paparazzi.

While many dropped complimentary comments under Alia’s new picture post, actor Sonam Kapoor, who herself is well on her way to welcome a new life, basically confirmed that Alia is on her babymoon. Sonam wrote, “I went there for my Babymoon too. It is literally the best. Have fun!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 🤍☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

Fans quickly dropped sweet comments for their favourite star as well, as one of them wrote, “You are glowing.” Another comment read, “This is amazing.” Yet another person wrote, “Gorgeous!”

On the work front, Alia Bhatt is currently basking in the success of her maiden production venture Darlings, which has been receiving rave reviews. The actor recently wrapped up filming of her two highly anticipated movies, including the Hollywood movie Heart of Stone with Gal Gadot and the Karan Johar directorial with Ranveer Singh, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will also be seen together in the fantasy drama Brahmastra, alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna. Ranbir was last seen in the actioner Shamshera, which failed to perform well at the box office.