Alia Bhatt is ‘majorly missing’ Ranbir Kapoor after he tests positive for Covid-19, shares photo

As Ranbir Kapoor is in quarantine after testing positive for the coronavirus, girlfriend Alia Bhatt seems to be terribly missing him. The actor took to Instagram to express her feelings as she shared a romantic photo of the couple holding hands.

Along with the photo, Alia used just a couple of words to pen her emotions. She also added a heart smiley and an infinity sign, that has always been the couple’s symbol. The actor’s caption read, “major missing ♾💗”.

Earlier, on the occasion of Maha Shivratri, Alia Bhatt visited the Mukteshwar Temple along with good friend, director Ayan Mukerji. Looking gorgeous in her red salwar suit, the actor was quizzed by the paparazzi if she prayed for something special. She replied, “Haan khaas maanga par share nahi kar sakti (I did pray for something special, but cannot tell you).”

The Raazi actor had isolated herself and also taken the test after boyfriend Ranbir, her Gangubai Kathiawadi director Sanjay Leela Bhansali tested positive for the coronavirus. On Thursday, Alia took to her Instagram story to share her health update and informed that she has tested negative. She also shared that after speaking to her doctor, she was set to return to work.

“I’ve been reading all your messages of concern and care. I have tested negative for COVID-19 and after isolating and speaking with my doctors, I am back to work from today. Thank you for all your good wishes. I am taking care and staying safe. You please do the same. Love to you all!.” The 27-year-old signed off by asking fans to stay safe, and added hashtags #DoGazzKiDoori and #MaskHaiZaroori to her note.

Last Friday, Neetu Kapoor via Instagram shared the news of son Ranbir testing positive. She wrote, “Thank you for your concern and your good wishes. Ranbir has tested positive for Covid-19. He is on medication and recovering well. He is in self quarantine at home and following all precautions.”

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will be soon seen sharing the space in magnum opus drama Brahmastra.