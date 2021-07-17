Alia Bhatt is halfway through her Sohfit 40 day fitness challenge, shares mirror selfie

Bollywood star Alia Bhatt on Saturday morning flaunted a refreshing look as she gave her fans and followers a sneak peek into her new fitness routine. The new fitness challenge has been going viral on the internet for the last month or so.

Alia shared her picture on Instagram, where she is seen in her apartment, dressed in a cool blue sports attire. She wrote, “20 done 20 to go ✨ #sohfit40daychallenge.” She also shared the same photograph in her Instagram stories and wrote, “half way there.”

On the work front, Alia is eyeing a career stint in Hollywood, as she has signed a deal with an international talent management agency called William Morris Agency (WME).

Alia is currently busy with the shoot of her next film titled Darlings, which also marks her first production venture under her banner Eternal Sunshine Productions. The film, also starring Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma and Roshan Mathew, is said to be a mother-daughter story. It is co-produced by Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment. Post Darlings, the 28-year-old actor will start shooting for Karan Johar’s Rocky aur Rani ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh.

Bhatt is awaiting the release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi. She also has Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra where she stars opposite Ranbir Kapoor. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Dimple Kapadia and Mouni Roy. Alia will also be seen in SS Rajamouli’s RRR.