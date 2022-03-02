Alia Bhatt is almost hit in the face by tree branches during Gangubai Kathiawadi bus tour, paps save her in time

Alia Bhatt was saved by a photographer in time during her Gangubai Kathiawadi promotions. Recently, the actor went on an open bus tour in Mumbai, when several branches brushed past her face. A photographer managed to warn her in time.

🗞️Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis🗞️

In a video that is going viral, Alia is sitting on top of a double-decker bus with the paparazzi. At one point in the clip, people begin exclaiming, “Jhaad lagega (careful of the branches).” Alia, who was posing at the time, ducked. The branches struck her head lightly, but the photographer lifted it up. Other cameramen warned that there would be more on the way, and so, Alia covered her head with one end of her saree.

Gangubai Kathiawadi, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, released in the theatres on February 25, and raked in around Rs 39 crore on its opening weekend and has received good reviews. It is also doing well overseas and has earned around $3 million.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Apart from Alia, the film features Ajay Devgn, Vijay Raaz, Seema Pahwa and Shantanu Maheshwari. The film’s story is based on Mafia Queens of Mumbai written by S. Hussain Zaidi.

Alia Bhatt has several projects lined up, including Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani with Ranveer Singh, as well as Darlings and Karan Johar’s Takht that is yet to go on floors.