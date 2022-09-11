Alia Bhatt is all smiles after Brahmastra success, apologises to paparazzi for not being able to pose

Mommy-to-be Alia Bhatt, who is currently riding high on the success of Brahmastra, was on Sunday snapped exiting Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions office in Bandra. The actor, who was all smiles, posed from her car for the paparazzi as she said she cannot walk. In a video, the actor is heard saying, “Sorry, mai chal nahi sakti thi yaha (Sorry I cannot walk here).”

Few days ago, Alia and husband, actor Ranbir Kapoor were returning from Delhi after promoting Brahmastra. The paparazzi waiting outside the airport requested the duo for pictures, but Ranbir subtly declined and complained about back pain. Netizens were confused if Ranbir was talking about Alia’s back pain or his. Their fans were worried about both of them and they wished for her speedy recovery.

Brahmastra was released on September 9 and the film has so far garnered mixed reviews. However, fans are loving the ‘astraverse’ and according to the makers, the film collected about Rs 160 crore worldwide in two days. The movie also stars Mouni Roy, Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna. Shah Rukh Khan also has a cameo in the film directed by Ayan Mukerji.

Brahmastra marks the first collaboration between Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. The 29-year-old actor will next be seen in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Ranveer Singh. She will also be making her Hollywood debut with Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan in Heart of Stone.