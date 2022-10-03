Alia Bhatt celebrates India’s diversity as she accepts award, talks about her baby: ‘My little one has relentlessly kicked me through this speech’

The prestigious TIME 100 Impact Award 2022 went to Alia Bhatt in recognition of her impressive on-screen work and performances. At the awards ceremony, the actor ascended the stage and delivered a simple but powerful message while beaming in a shimmering bronze gown.

In a video shared by a fan account, Alia said, “I am immensely proud to be here tonight as a representative of my country. A country that has built both me and my career. India is a country that at its core value is diversity above anything else. And lastly when it comes to making an impact I hope I can continue to do so in whatever way possible. But, for tonight this award has genuinely made an impact on me and my little one who has relentlessly kicked me through this speech.”

Fans got emotional about Alia’s speech and congratulated her in the comment section. One of the fans wrote, “I started crying at this part while reading the speech….she will be best mom.”

Additionally, she discussed the films she had this year, such as Gangubai Kathiawadi, Darlings, and Brahmastra and said in an interview, “I’ve had some of my biggest releases this year. And I’ve found myself behaving very, very differently with each release—something that I was very surprised by. Way more calm, way more collected, way more resigning to my destiny and to fate.” Recently, her performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi also got a mention on The Guardian’s list of greatest movie performances of all time.

Bhatt also shared the photos on her Instagram handle where she is seen holding the award close to her and wrote in the comment section, “thank you @time ♥️☀️🙏#time100impactawards.” On the work front, Alia was recently seen in the blockbuster movie Brahmastra opposite Ranbir Kapoor.